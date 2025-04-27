Show property on map Show properties list
Villas near golf course for sale in La Altagracia, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana
36
Higuey
53
Friusa
3
Bavaro
4
Villa 2 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
RESIDENCES - _In the most visited tourist destination in the Caribbean, within the Vista Can…
$210,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 1 bedroom
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Area 127 m²
Urban complex located 15 minutes from Punta Cana International Airport in the Dominican Repu…
$179,900
Properties features in La Altagracia, Dominican Republic

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
