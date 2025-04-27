Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. Higuey
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Higuey, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana
36
Friusa
3
Bavaro
4
Veron
4
Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 7 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 7 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 9
Area 2 991 m²
Floor 1/2
This magnificent property is located next to Caleton Beach Club and Eden Roc hotel, on natur…
$8,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 7 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 7 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 9
Area 2 991 m²
Floor 1/2
Experience the ultimate luxury living in Cap Cana, Dominican Republic. This stunning new con…
$8,75M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Higuey, Dominican Republic

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go