Pool Villas for sale in Higuey, Dominican Republic

38 properties total found
Villa 10 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 10 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 714 m²
Floor 2/2
The design contemplates a covered canopy area, without a front enclosure and with direct acc…
$5,20M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 093 m²
Floor 3/3
Incredible three Storey villa, in the best area of the whole Dominican Republic, where lots …
$2,90M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 640 m²
Floor 2/2
Incredible recently built villa right on the marina, one of the best in the Caribbean, with …
$3,40M
Villa in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Area 270 m²
Amenities:1, 2 and 3 bedrooms1 and 2 bathroomsAccess to all Cap Cana amenitiesCustomer can h…
$524,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 432 m²
DESCRIPTIONOur Villa Mar and Sol offers a unique investment opportunity with beautiful moder…
$1,10M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 7 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 110 m²
Floor 1/1
The house sits on two homesites with a total area of 110,333 sq ft and a construction area o…
$11,40M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 300 m²
Floor 1/2
All the definition of elegance, passion for details in one piece of real estate, in the most…
$8,40M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 815 m²
Meet the spectacular collection of luxury villas with spectacular spaces to enjoy and invest…
$3,10M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 279 m²
Minutes away from Macao Beach you will find this unique project in its style, composed of 25…
$399,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Newly delivered villa for rent in Primavera II project, 5 minutes from Downtown, Punta Cana.…
$125,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Project Overview: Private villa project in Punta Cana features 3 and 4-bedroom units with 3.…
$364,510
Villa 7 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 7 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 9
Area 2 991 m²
Floor 1/2
This magnificent property is located next to Caleton Beach Club and Eden Roc hotel, on natur…
$8,00M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
Villa:1st Level + 2nd Level: 202 M2Terrace: 18 M2$460,0001st Floor:Living RoomDinning RoomKi…
$460,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 095 m²
Floor 3/3
The villa presents a contemporary architecture with tropical inspiration, where natural mate…
$2,60M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Floor 2/2
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. This stunning ne…
$354,900
Villa 2 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
RESIDENCES - _In the most visited tourist destination in the Caribbean, within the Vista Can…
$210,000
Villa 5 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 800 m²
Floor 2/2
This spectacular villa has 5 large bedrooms for 12 guests.Beautiful garden and large pool fo…
$2,98M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 574 m²
Villas in Cap Cana Dominican Republic, an island paradise and home to Cap Cana. A country li…
$1,10M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Enjoy living in an exclusive and privileged environment, where nature appears as the star. T…
$1,50M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 640 m²
Floor 2/2
Incredible recently built villa right on the marina, one of the best in the Caribbean, with …
$3,40M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Floor 2/2
Beautiful home with private beach access to the Lopesan resort, walking distance. 3 bedrooms…
$354,900
Villa 5 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 836 m²
Beautiful 5-bedroom villa in Cap Cana Majestic residence developed under a modern style and …
$1,55M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Veron, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 bedrooms
Veron, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Please note that, the photos posted are of a model villa for reference, the project is sold …
$129,180
Villa 4 bedrooms in Friusa, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Friusa, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 700 m²
Floor 2/3
Nice villa, 4 bedrooms, big yard, private beach, access to Punta Cana resort amenitie3s, suc…
$1,20M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 093 m²
Floor 3/3
Incredible three Storey villa, in the best area of the whole Dominican Republic, where lots …
$2,90M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Floor 1/1
Built as a whole on one level and consists of: marquee, social areas, service and rooms; wit…
$795,000
Villa 7 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 7 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 100 m²
Floor 1/2
This is a seven-bedroom property that has everything you need. When you step out into the la…
$7,68M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 1/1
Contemporary & minimalistic brand new villa in our signature community. Over an acre of land…
$4,95M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Floor 2/2
Beautiful home with private beach access to the Lopesan resort, walking distance. 3 bedrooms…
$349,900
Villa 3 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 297 m²
In the city of Las Canas, whose proximity to commercial areas, private clubs, schools, healt…
$480,229
