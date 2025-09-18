About the developer

DREAMLAND OASIS - is the first luxury hotel and residential complex in Georgia of such scale.

The complex has its own infrastructure that allows you to enjoy your vacation without leaving it: outdoor and indoor pools, a new modern water park, various bars and restaurants, several children's entertainment playgrounds, own boulevard for walks along the coastline, bowling, game room, 3D, 7D, 9D cinemas, tennis courts, soccer field, night club, karaoke, SPA center, basketball and volleyball playgrounds and much more.

The project – Dreamland Oasis Chakvi is being implemented through the largest European investment in Adjara region. The founder is the Austrian company – Albereta and Georgian investors. At this stage, the project investment exceeds 70 million US dollars and by 2023, the full investment shall total to about 94 million US dollars. After completing the Dreamland Oasis Chakvi project, the company plans to implement the large projects in other regions of Georgia.