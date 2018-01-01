Zemo Kvariati, Georgia

from € 96,000

55–203 m² 3 apartmens

Completion date: 2024

The SeaShell complex is located on upland and each cottage offers panoramic sea views. Start your day with a look at the restful water surface or dynamic waves, enjoy communion with family and friends while having dinner on the terrace or in the living room with beautiful views or relax in the bathroom while admiring the sunset.

According to statistics, houses with sea views are sold 20% more expensive and 30% faster. And the rental rate of such places is 30% higher on average



The SeaShell cottages are designed in three levels emphasizing the landscape of the mountain, this allowed for preserving the panoramic view on the all lines. The landscape design and project of the cottage is elaborated so that you feel alone with nature.

Staying away from the resort hustle and bustle, the cottages are located near the key attractions of the region. The famous waterfall and the monument to Andrew the Apostle are just 10 minutes away, and the Gonio Fortress, which is perfectly preserved since Ancient Rome is 20 minutes away. A little farther, an hour's drive away, the pearls of mountainous Adjara – the Mahuntseti and Mirveti waterfalls, the ancient arched bridges of Queen Tamara, and the Machakhela National Park are hidden. If you miss the city – Batumi, its attractions and entertainment are just 35 minutes from the cottage.

The first project in Georgia with such a huge common area with Sakura Park, infinity pool, Finnish and Turkish sauna, solarium, BBQ zone on the roof terrace and kids' playground.

The territory of the SeaShell complex is fenced, has 24-hour video surveillance, is protected by a private security company to ensure comprehensive security for you, your family, and your property.

We construct villas using materials and components from European companies. For more details, contact our manager.