  1. Realting.com
  2. Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika
  3. Miami
  4. Hütte House, 360m2, Gorica C - FOR RENT

Hütte House, 360m2, Gorica C - FOR RENT

Miami, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika
von
$2,347
;
10
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 28649
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 01.10.25

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika
  • Region / Bundesland
    Florida
  • Nachbarschaft
    Miami-Dade County
  • Stadt
    Miami

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
A luxuriously furnished house for rent, covering an area of 360m2, located in Gorica C. Layout: Basement: office, laundry room, toilet, and garage with one parking space. Ground floor: entrance hallway, living room, kitchen, dining room, two bedrooms, terrace, and toilet. First floor: entrance hallway, three bedrooms, bathroom, and toilet. The house is located in a prestigious neighborhood, in the wider center of Podgorica, ensuring peace and security. In the immediate vicinity, you will find: diplomatic and consular missions, the British Embassy, the Montenegrin Academy of Sciences and Arts, Villa Gorica, numerous companies, private clinics, Gorica Park Forest, markets, and more. The city center is only 1 km away. The house also features a sauna in the yard, providing an additional space for relaxation and privacy! It is available for long-term rental, with a mandatory deposit!

Standort auf der Karte

Miami, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika
Ausbildung
Gesundheitspflege
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Transport

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung
Ähnliche Komplexe
Hütte Kuća 375 m² na Prodaju – Donja Gorica, Podgorica
Miami, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika
von
$352,083
Hütte Kuća 200 m² na Izdavanje – Tološi, Podgorica
Miami, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika
von
$2,347
Hütte Charming country house of 128m2, Lekići
Miami, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika
von
$1,643
Hütte Kuća 330 m² na Prodaju – Tološi, Podgorica
Miami, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika
von
$2,347
Hütte Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Podgorica
Miami, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika
von
$533,993
Sie sehen gerade
Hütte House, 360m2, Gorica C - FOR RENT
Miami, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika
von
$2,347
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
Ihre Anfrage hinterlassen
Danke! Ihre Anfrage ist eingegangen
Ich habe Interesse an der Immobilie aus Ihrer Anzeige. Ich möchte mehr Informationen über das Objekt. Welche Kaufbedingungen gelten für Ausländer? Ich würde gerne eine Wohnung/ein Haus besichtigen. Ich möchte über den Gesamtpreis (inkl. Steuern, Vermittlungsgebühr, etc.) informiert werden. Ist ein Kauf auf Kredit/Hypothek möglich?
Zurück zu Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Andere Komplexe
Hütte Kuća 135 m² na Prodaju – Murtovina, Podgorica
Hütte Kuća 135 m² na Prodaju – Murtovina, Podgorica
Hütte Kuća 135 m² na Prodaju – Murtovina, Podgorica
Hütte Kuća 135 m² na Prodaju – Murtovina, Podgorica
Hütte Kuća 135 m² na Prodaju – Murtovina, Podgorica
Alle anzeigen Hütte Kuća 135 m² na Prodaju – Murtovina, Podgorica
Hütte Kuća 135 m² na Prodaju – Murtovina, Podgorica
Miami, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika
von
$1,526
Izdaje se lijepo opremljena trosobna kuca, povrsine 135m2, na placu od 600m2, u naselju Murtovina, u Podgorici. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, tri spavace sobe, kupatilo, toalet i terasa. Kuca se nalazi u mirnom dijelu grada, izolovanom od svakodnevne buke. …
Immobilienagentur
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Eine Anfrage stellen
Hütte Kuća 360 m² na Prodaju – Gorica C, Podgorica
Hütte Kuća 360 m² na Prodaju – Gorica C, Podgorica
Hütte Kuća 360 m² na Prodaju – Gorica C, Podgorica
Hütte Kuća 360 m² na Prodaju – Gorica C, Podgorica
Hütte Kuća 360 m² na Prodaju – Gorica C, Podgorica
Alle anzeigen Hütte Kuća 360 m² na Prodaju – Gorica C, Podgorica
Hütte Kuća 360 m² na Prodaju – Gorica C, Podgorica
Miami, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika
von
$2,347
Izdaje se luksuzno opremljena kuća, površine 360m2, u Gorici C. Struktura: Suteren: kancelarija, vešeraj, toalet i garaža sa jednim parking mjestom. Prezemlje: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, dvije spavace sobe, terasa i toalet. I sprat: ulazni hodnik, tri spavace sob…
Immobilienagentur
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Eine Anfrage stellen
Hütte Kuća 330 m² na Prodaju – Tološi, Podgorica
Hütte Kuća 330 m² na Prodaju – Tološi, Podgorica
Hütte Kuća 330 m² na Prodaju – Tološi, Podgorica
Hütte Kuća 330 m² na Prodaju – Tološi, Podgorica
Hütte Kuća 330 m² na Prodaju – Tološi, Podgorica
Alle anzeigen Hütte Kuća 330 m² na Prodaju – Tološi, Podgorica
Hütte Kuća 330 m² na Prodaju – Tološi, Podgorica
Miami, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika
von
$2,347
Na odlicnoj lokaciji u Tolosima, izdajemo lijepo opremljenu kuću površine 330m², koja se nalazi na kultivisanom placu od 1000m². Idealna je za sve koji žele udoban i miran život, uz blizinu svih potrebnih sadržaja. Karakteristike nekretnine: Površina kuće: 330m² Površina placa: 1000m² Struk…
Immobilienagentur
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Eine Anfrage stellen
Realting.com
Gehen
Neueste Nachrichten in Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika
Immobilienkauf in den USA: Was ausländische Investoren wissen müssen
09.09.2025
Immobilienkauf in den USA: Was ausländische Investoren wissen müssen
Wem wird am häufigsten ein US-Visum verweigert? Aktuelle Bounce-Statistiken
16.05.2025
Wem wird am häufigsten ein US-Visum verweigert? Aktuelle Bounce-Statistiken
Wie hoch sind die Kosten für die Instandhaltung von Wohnraum in den USA? Wir sprechen über die Grundsteuer
14.05.2025
Wie hoch sind die Kosten für die Instandhaltung von Wohnraum in den USA? Wir sprechen über die Grundsteuer
Die 10 besten US-Städte zum Leben: ein ausführlicher Leitfaden
03.02.2025
Die 10 besten US-Städte zum Leben: ein ausführlicher Leitfaden
So erhalten Sie eine US-Greencard 2026: Wann Sie einen Antrag stellen müssen, was zu beachten ist und warum sie abgelehnt werden kann
09.10.2024
So erhalten Sie eine US-Greencard 2026: Wann Sie einen Antrag stellen müssen, was zu beachten ist und warum sie abgelehnt werden kann
Bildung in den USA: alle Ebenen, Merkmale und Top-Bildungseinrichtungen
18.09.2024
Bildung in den USA: alle Ebenen, Merkmale und Top-Bildungseinrichtungen
«Nur Verdienst und Inflationsschutz — keine weiteren Vorteile». Wie kann ein Ausländer in den US-Immobilienmarkt investieren und was sollte man dabei beachten?
31.10.2022
«Nur Verdienst und Inflationsschutz — keine weiteren Vorteile». Wie kann ein Ausländer in den US-Immobilienmarkt investieren und was sollte man dabei beachten?
Alle Veröffentlichungen anzeigen