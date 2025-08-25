Stadthaus Villa 4+1 in the Aren Life Villalari complex in the Bashiskele area | Izmit

This villa complex is located in the province of Kocaeli, in the Basiskele suburb of Izmit.
Located in the Basiskele-Tinaztepe neighborhood, one of Kocaeli's most popular residential areas, this exclusive villa project offers a privileged lifestyle thanks to its proximity to the city center and natural surroundings.
This project, offering exquisite living space with 12 individual villas, was designed with a unique concept that allows you and your family to enjoy comfort, security, and nature at the same time.
Villa Features:
All necessary amenities are located nearby, including shops, markets, schools, hospitals, pharmacies, and more.
All villas are sold through authorized sales offices—no commission or additional costs!
Construction completion: Q4 2025
For more information on this project, please call or email us.