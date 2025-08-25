Stadthaus Villa 4+1 in the Aren Life Villalari complex in the Bashiskele area | Izmit

This villa complex is located in the province of Kocaeli, in the Basiskele suburb of Izmit.

Located in the Basiskele-Tinaztepe neighborhood, one of Kocaeli's most popular residential areas, this exclusive villa project offers a privileged lifestyle thanks to its proximity to the city center and natural surroundings.

This project, offering exquisite living space with 12 individual villas, was designed with a unique concept that allows you and your family to enjoy comfort, security, and nature at the same time.

Villa Features:

Floors - 2

Bedrooms - 4

Area - 180 m2

Underfloor heating

Parking

All necessary amenities are located nearby, including shops, markets, schools, hospitals, pharmacies, and more.

All villas are sold through authorized sales offices—no commission or additional costs!

Construction completion: Q4 2025

For more information on this project, please call or email us.