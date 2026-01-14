  1. Realting.com
Villa Suksan Rawai

Rawai, Thailand
von
$759,703
von
$2,580/m²
;
20
ID: 24693
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 18.03.25

Standort

  • Grundstück
    Thailand
  • Region / Bundesland
    Provinz Phuket
  • Nachbarschaft
    Mueang Phuket
  • Stadt
    Rawai

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Premiumklasse
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau
  • Etagenzahl
    Etagenzahl
    1

Innere Details

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad

Über den Komplex

WHERE ELEGANCE MEETS INNOVATION

Step into the redefined luxury of Villa Suksan, now offering expanded spaces up to 360 sq.m, tailored for both modern living and investment. High ceilings and an abundance of glass invite natural light, enhancing the villa's airy ambiance. Multiple layouts cater to diverse lifestyles, featuring dedicated spaces for a home office, a laundry area, and extended car parking.

The basic configuration now includes cutting-edge features: a photovoltaic system for sustainable energy, smart home controls for seamless automation, and a Bluetooth-enabled smart mirror with motion sensors for added sophistication. Complementing this innovation is the timeless elegance of Italian-imported furniture, delivering unmatched comfort and style. Villa Suksan is your gateway to premium living, blending architectural brilliance with thoughtful design. Whether as a sanctuary for your family or a high-yield investment, Villa Suksan is the perfect choice for a luxurious lifestyle.
 

ABOUT LOCATION

Located in the vibrant heart of Rawai, Villa Suksan offers a perfect blend of relaxation and active living. The compound features an on-site co-working café, providing residents and guests with a productive space in a laid-back environment. Just a short walk away, the Fresca & Stay compound offers a luxurious spa, fine dining, and a state-of-the-art gym.

Tennis courts and volleyball facilities are nearby for those seeking an active lifestyle.Rawai, at Phuket's southernmost point, boasts stunning beaches, crystal-clear waters, and lush landscapes. Iconic landmarks like Nai Harn Beach and Promthep Cape are minutes away. Rich in culture, Rawai offers vibrant street life and fresh seafood markets, blending tradition with modern comforts.

As a sought-after location for luxury properties, Rawai presents strong investment potential, with high rental yields and ongoing infrastructure development.Villa Suksan’;s flexible design allows for bespoke customization, whether adding an extra bedroom, a relaxing sala, or a home office, ensuring your home meets your unique preferences.

Standort auf der Karte

Rawai, Thailand

Villa Suksan Rawai
Villa Suksan Rawai
Rawai, Thailand
von
$759,703
Eine Anfrage stellen
Eine Anfrage stellen
Eine Anfrage stellen
