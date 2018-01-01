  1. Realting.com
  SUPALAI ICON SATHORN

SUPALAI ICON SATHORN

Bangkok, Thailand
€252,711
Über den Komplex

Apartments in the very center of Bangkok, Sathorn Road!

Great option for investment!

Perfect for both permanent residence and rental! Yield from 5%!

The apartments are furnished: built-in kitchen, household appliances, plumbing!

The favorable location of the residential complex guarantees high demand for rental!

Sathorn Road is now considered a “real central business centre" or the most commercially developed area of ​​the city. It is a residential friendly area which is home to many important places and government offices including embassies, consulates, offices, super luxury shopping complexes, 5 star hotels and residences, multi-functional establishments and several mega projects.

Supalai ICON Sathorn is the first fully-fledged innovative urban residential development on Sathorn Road, offering a full range of amenities to suit every standard of living.

Amenities: huge swimming pool with jacuzzi, gym with areas for yoga and aerobics, boxing area, theater and karaoke, aqua zone, children's playground, rooftop on the 53rd floor with swimming pools and relaxation areas, sky lounge area with panoramic city views, sauna, living room, communal garden, steam room, co-working space/meeting room, parking, security, video surveillance, key card access.

Location and infrastructure: - Lumphini metro station , 800m; - BNH Hospital, 450 m.; - airport, 40 km; - Lumphini Park, 850 m; - Silom complex, 900m; - St. Joseph's School, 750 m.

Write or call, we will answer all your questions!

  Wache
  Schwimmbad
  Fitnessstudio
  Parken
  Aufzug
Typ der neuen Gebäudekonstruktion
Monolithisch
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
2024
Etagenzahl
56
Standort des Neubaus
Bangkok, Thailand

SUPALAI ICON SATHORN
Bangkok, Thailand
von
€252,711
Wohnanlage Complex of villas with swimming pools near beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Wohnanlage Complex of villas with swimming pools near beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
von
€1,02M
Wir bieten Villen mit Terrassen, Schwimmbädern, Gärten und Parkplätzen. Grundstücksflächen – von 480 m2 bis 2.431 m2. Ausstattung und Ausstattung im Haus Klimaanlage Einbauschrank Küchenmöbel Lage und nahegelegene Infrastruktur Layan Beach – 10 Minuten Bang Tao Beach – 7 Minuten Banana Beach – 15 Minuten Nai Thon Beach – 17 Minuten Golfschläger – 7 Minuten Krankenhaus – 13 Minuten Internationaler Flughafen – 25 Minuten Supermarkt und Einkaufszentrum – 10 Minuten Internationale Schule – 15 Minuten
Immobilienagentur
TRANIO
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnanlage Residential complex with swimming pools, fitness centre and tropical garden, 850 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Wohnanlage Residential complex with swimming pools, fitness centre and tropical garden, 850 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
von
€124,169
Apartmentkomplex mit Blick auf die Pools und den tropischen Garten. Das Hotel liegt im Herzen von Phuket, nur 850 m vom Catch Beach Club entfernt. Der exklusive Komplex zeichnet sich durch die Eleganz des Designs und die Ruhe der Natur aus. Jedes Apartment verfügt über 1-2 Schlafzimmer, ein Wohn- / Esszimmer, eine separate Küche, 1-2 Badezimmer und einen Balkon. Zahlungsplan: Buchung - 200.000 Baht Nach Vertragsunterzeichnung - 35% Während des Baus - 55% Nach Fertigstellung - 10% Lage und nahe gelegene Infrastruktur Bang Tao ist eines der begehrtesten Urlaubsgebiete in Phuket. Die Haupttouristenstraße Boat Avenue ist nur eine kurze Autofahrt entfernt. Das Bang Tao-Gebiet ist eines der bekanntesten und aktivsten in Phuket. Und es ist nicht nur die Schönheit des gleichnamigen Strandes, sondern auch die Tatsache, dass dort neue Hotels und Wohnkomplexe gebaut werden, Wo Sie in der Anfangsphase des Verkaufs attraktive Angebote von Entwicklern erhalten können. Darüber hinaus ist neues Wohnen ein modernes Maß an Komfort, das sowohl für das Leben als auch für die Erholung wichtig ist. Nicht weit vom Komplex entfernt gibt es Schulen (Phuket International Academy, British International School, HeadStart), Einkaufszentren (Tasco Lotus Cherng Talay, Boat Avenue Villa Market, Porto de Phuket, Laguna Phuket Avenue), Thalang Hospital und Bangkok Hospital sowie die Strände von Bang Tao, Surin und Kamala.
Immobilienagentur
TRANIO
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnanlage New residential complex of first-class villas with swimming pools in Phuket, Thailand
Wohnanlage New residential complex of first-class villas with swimming pools in Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
von
€1,26M
Der moderne Komplex bietet zweistöckige Villen mit Schwimmbädern, Gärten und Parkplätzen verschiedener Art. Je nach Art der Villa können Sie ein Möbelpaket von 2 bis 3 Millionen Baht kaufen. Neben dem Komplex baut der Entwickler eine internationale Schule mit Swimmingpool, Fußball- und Basketballfeldern. Vorteile Das Entwicklerunternehmen bietet ein praktisches Immobilienverwaltungsprogramm an. Flexibles Zahlungssystem: 2% - Reservierung 33% - bei Unterzeichnung des Vertrags innerhalb eines Monats 60% - während des Baus (4 Zahlungen von 15%) 5% - bei Übergabe der Villa an den Eigentümer Lage und nahe gelegene Infrastruktur Internationale Schule - 1 Minute Großes Einkaufszentrum - 6 Minuten Phuket Port - 10 Minuten Internationaler Flughafen - 25 Minuten Krankenhaus - 29 Minuten Patong Strand - 30 Minuten Großer Buddha - 30 Minuten
Immobilienagentur
TRANIO
Eine Anfrage stellen
