Griechenland
Griechenland
Attika
Region Attika
Gewerbeimmobilien in Regionalbezirk Ostattika, Griechenland
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni
13
Vari Municipal Unit
10
Municipality of Saronikos
9
Saronida Municipal Unit
6
Saronis
6
Anavissos Municipal Unit
3
Anavyssos
2
Municipality of Oropos
1
Vouliagmeni Municipal Unit
1
29 immobilienobjekte total found
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 480,000
Es ist eine 2 - Storage Gewerbefläche von 580 qm zu mieten. Es wurde 2008 gebaut. Im ersten …
Produktion
Kapandriti, Griechenland
1 225 m²
€ 70,000
Immobiliencode. 1556 - Agricaltural Afidnes ZU VERKAUFEN. Größe: 1225 qm, Preis70.000 € ID: …
kommerziell 6 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Griechenland
426 m²
€ 700,000
Property Code: 1491 - FOR SALE 6 Bedrooms, Corner Building of total surface 426 sq.m, 3 le…
kommerziell 6 Schlafzimmer
Anavyssos, Griechenland
3 bath
228 m²
€ 320,000
Immobiliencode: 1374 - ZU VERKAUFEN 6 Schlafzimmer, seitlich zur Seite Gebäude mit einer Ges…
Produktion
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Griechenland
3 735 m²
€ 26,000
Ref: 1126 - Frati Kropias SALE Land Gesamtfläche 3735 qm. Preis: 48.550 €. Das Land ist 740 …
Produktion
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Griechenland
1 153 m²
€ 11,500
Ref: 1128 - SAINT GEORGE SKLIPOU Kropias SALE Land Gesamtfläche 1153 qm. Das Land 11 hat Wei…
Lager 2 Zimmer
Region Attika, Griechenland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer
260 m²
€ 650,000
Geschäft zum Verkauf in Lathea, Acharnes von Athen - West für 650.000 € ( Liste Nr. 1379 ). …
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
Preis auf Anfrage
Zu verkaufen Hotel bestehend aus 52 Suiten in Vouliagmeni - Kavouri Das Hotel liegt nur 200 …
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,250,000
There is provided for sale a shop that was built on the plot of 1050 sq.m. in the district V…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Region Attika, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 38,000
Es ist ein Lagerraum 36 qm zum Verkauf vorgesehen. Das befindet sich im Untergeschoss der Ge…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Region Attika, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 850,000
There is provided for sale a 3-storey building in the town ofThrakomakedones,northern suburb…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 210,000
There is provided for sale a piece of real estate for commercial use (office) in the distric…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,200,000
This is a 3-storey building that is located on the central road in the district Vari, on the…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Region Attika, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 380,000
For sale business of 315 sq.meters in Attica. There is air conditioning and heating.The owne…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Region Attika, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 850,000
For sale business of 2850 sq.meters in Attica. The owners will be leaving the furniture with…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Region Attika, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 420,000
This building for commercial use ia provided for sale. The building is located in Menidi are…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,000,000
There is provided for sale commercial space of 576 sq.m. area which is located on one of the…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Saronis, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,200,000
Es ist ein 4-stöckiges Wohngebäude zum Verkauf angeboten. Im Untergeschoss befindet sich ein…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Saronis, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 5,000,000
We offer for sale a four-storied commercial building of 850 square meters on a plot of 1300 …
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Saronikos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,200,000
We offer for sale a four-storied commercial building of 600 square meters on a plot of 752 s…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 2,100,000
There are offered for sale investment properties - shops in a chic shopping center in the Va…
kommerziell 6 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Griechenland
9 Anzahl der Zimmer
4 bath
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,250,000
For sale business of 695 sq.meters in Attica. There is a fireplace, air conditioning and hea…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Saronis, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,500,000
Zu verkaufen Geschäft von 580 Quadratmetern in Attika. Ein herrlicher Blick auf die Stadt, d…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 450,000
It is proposed for sale an investment property of total area of 330 sq.m. on a plot of 285 s…
Hotel 1 Zimmer
Anavyssos, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 4,800,000
Zu verkaufen Hotel von 1600 qm in Attika. Das Hotel hat eine Ebene. Ein herrlicher Blick auf…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 650,000
The building is located in the area of VariThe building consists of: basement, provided for …
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Saronis, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 300,000
There is offered for sale a commercial space of 239 sq.m located in Saronida district The pr…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Saronis, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 1,414,000
An investment object is offered for sale in the Lagonisi area.The property consists of 3 cot…
kommerziell 1 Zimmer
Saronis, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer
Etagenzahl 1
€ 150,000
Es wird ein 3-stöckiges Gebäude von insgesamt 230 m² zum Verkauf angeboten. Das Anwesen befi…
