Commercial real estate in Marche, Italy

25 properties total found
Hotel 115 roomsin Pesaro, Italy
Hotel 115 rooms
Pesaro, Italy
115 Number of rooms
Price on request
Four-star hotel facing the sea with 115 rooms, restaurant, conference room, etc
Commercial real estatein Serrapetrona, Italy
Commercial real estate
Serrapetrona, Italy
63 Number of rooms 2 000 m²
Price on request
Medieval fortified palace located in the center of the village where it is located overlooki…
Hotel 16 roomsin Morrovalle, Italy
Hotel 16 rooms
Morrovalle, Italy
16 Number of rooms 600 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N1485 Property name: Casa Mistica Location: In country Town/City: …
Commercialin San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Commercial
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
10 000 m²
Price on request
Shopping center along the state road in a privileged and central position between Marche and…
Commercial real estatein Ripatransone, Italy
Commercial real estate
Ripatransone, Italy
60 Number of rooms 1 700 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N1080 Property name: Casa Michele Location: In country Town/City: …
Hotel 16 roomsin Lapedona, Italy
Hotel 16 rooms
Lapedona, Italy
16 Number of rooms 550 m²
Price on request
The building is on three levels for about 550 square meters with apartments, one-room cellar…
Commercial real estatein Acquasanta Terme, Italy
Commercial real estate
Acquasanta Terme, Italy
34 Number of rooms 900 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N998 Property name: Casa Piedicava Location: In country Town/City: …
Commercialin Morichella, Italy
Commercial
Morichella, Italy
350 m²
Price on request
Shed of 350 sqm + 350 sqm to upstairs apartments (currently unfinished) Lot Size 1,300 sq m …
Commercial 7 roomsin Camerino, Italy
Commercial 7 rooms
Camerino, Italy
7 Number of rooms 170 m²
Price on request
Associated house to be completely recovered located in an isolated mountain village at over …
Hotel 55 roomsin Porto Recanati, Italy
Hotel 55 rooms
Porto Recanati, Italy
55 Number of rooms 3 000 m²
Price on request
38-room hotel with two restaurant stairs and 5000 square meters of area for parking Two buil…
Commercialin San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Commercial
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
400 m²
Price on request
Management of pizzeria business with large customers located in a commercially attractive ar…
Commercialin Lapedona, Italy
Commercial
Lapedona, Italy
380 000 m²
Price on request
Land of 38.00 hectares with beautiful southern exposure and sea view as follows: 28.00 hecta…
Commercial real estatein Ancona, Italy
Commercial real estate
Ancona, Italy
64 Number of rooms 4 300 m²
Price on request
Prestigious castle structure dates back to the Middle Ages
Commercialin Montappone, Italy
Commercial
Montappone, Italy
140 m²
Price on request
Shed on the outskirts of the village square of 82 square meters (possibility to buy two adja…
Hotel 5 bedroomsin Gradara, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Gradara, Italy
6 Number of rooms 2 000 m²
€ 3,000,000
BG-181115. Уникальный исторический объект, отель в ГрадараХарактеристики комплекса, общая пл…
Commercialin Marche, Italy
Commercial
Marche, Italy
400 m²
€ 2,000,000
Italy Marche Grottammare Elite restaurant- chalet on the promenade A very beautiful chalet r…
Commercial real estatein Marche, Italy
Commercial real estate
Marche, Italy
90 Number of rooms 5 200 m²
€ 14,000,000
Italy Marche Elite hotel with vineyards and the beach Unique facility: an incredible villa-b…
Hotelin Marche, Italy
Hotel
Marche, Italy
€ 12,500,000
Italy Marche Apart Hotel with restaurant and SPA Very beautiful apart-hotel 4 * on the first…
Commercialin Marche, Italy
Commercial
Marche, Italy
€ 7,000,000
Italy Marche Villa - a complex for celebrations. Gourmet villa - a complex for various event…
Hotelin Marche, Italy
Hotel
Marche, Italy
€ 12,000,000
Italy Marche San Benedetto del Tronto Hotel 4 * * * * on the first line Stunning hotel 4 * *…
Commercial 6 roomsin Macerata, Italy
Commercial 6 rooms
Macerata, Italy
6 Number of rooms 160 m²
Price on request
Large apartment now used as a doctor's office on the first floor of a historic building loca…
Commercial real estatein San Severino Marche, Italy
Commercial real estate
San Severino Marche, Italy
9 Number of rooms 250 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N602 Property name: Casa Chigi II Location: In country Town/City: …
Commercial 8 roomsin Massa Fermana, Italy
Commercial 8 rooms
Massa Fermana, Italy
8 Number of rooms 140 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N578 Property name: Casa Tibu II Location: In country Town/City: …
Commercial real estatein Morichella, Italy
Commercial real estate
Morichella, Italy
11 Number of rooms 250 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N1008 Property name: Casa Pilgrim Location: In village Town/City: …
Commercial 7 roomsin Montappone, Italy
Commercial 7 rooms
Montappone, Italy
7 Number of rooms 140 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N981 Property name: Casa Burzi II Location: In country Town/City: …

Properties features in Marche, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
