Realting.com
Italy
Marche
Commercial real estate in Marche, Italy
Pesaro e Urbino
2
San Benedetto del Tronto
2
Ancona
1
Camerino
1
Macerata
1
Morrovalle
1
Pesaro
1
Porto Recanati
1
San Severino Marche
1
25 properties total found
Hotel 115 rooms
Pesaro, Italy
115 Number of rooms
Price on request
Four-star hotel facing the sea with 115 rooms, restaurant, conference room, etc
Commercial real estate
Serrapetrona, Italy
63 Number of rooms
2 000 m²
Price on request
Medieval fortified palace located in the center of the village where it is located overlooki…
Hotel 16 rooms
Morrovalle, Italy
16 Number of rooms
600 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N1485 Property name: Casa Mistica Location: In country Town/City: …
Commercial
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
10 000 m²
Price on request
Shopping center along the state road in a privileged and central position between Marche and…
Commercial real estate
Ripatransone, Italy
60 Number of rooms
1 700 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N1080 Property name: Casa Michele Location: In country Town/City: …
Hotel 16 rooms
Lapedona, Italy
16 Number of rooms
550 m²
Price on request
The building is on three levels for about 550 square meters with apartments, one-room cellar…
Commercial real estate
Acquasanta Terme, Italy
34 Number of rooms
900 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N998 Property name: Casa Piedicava Location: In country Town/City: …
Commercial
Morichella, Italy
350 m²
Price on request
Shed of 350 sqm + 350 sqm to upstairs apartments (currently unfinished) Lot Size 1,300 sq m …
Commercial 7 rooms
Camerino, Italy
7 Number of rooms
170 m²
Price on request
Associated house to be completely recovered located in an isolated mountain village at over …
Hotel 55 rooms
Porto Recanati, Italy
55 Number of rooms
3 000 m²
Price on request
38-room hotel with two restaurant stairs and 5000 square meters of area for parking Two buil…
Commercial
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
400 m²
Price on request
Management of pizzeria business with large customers located in a commercially attractive ar…
Commercial
Lapedona, Italy
380 000 m²
Price on request
Land of 38.00 hectares with beautiful southern exposure and sea view as follows: 28.00 hecta…
Commercial real estate
Ancona, Italy
64 Number of rooms
4 300 m²
Price on request
Prestigious castle structure dates back to the Middle Ages
Commercial
Montappone, Italy
140 m²
Price on request
Shed on the outskirts of the village square of 82 square meters (possibility to buy two adja…
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Gradara, Italy
6 Number of rooms
2 000 m²
€ 3,000,000
BG-181115. Уникальный исторический объект, отель в ГрадараХарактеристики комплекса, общая пл…
Commercial
Marche, Italy
400 m²
€ 2,000,000
Italy Marche Grottammare Elite restaurant- chalet on the promenade A very beautiful chalet r…
Commercial real estate
Marche, Italy
90 Number of rooms
5 200 m²
€ 14,000,000
Italy Marche Elite hotel with vineyards and the beach Unique facility: an incredible villa-b…
Hotel
Marche, Italy
€ 12,500,000
Italy Marche Apart Hotel with restaurant and SPA Very beautiful apart-hotel 4 * on the first…
Commercial
Marche, Italy
€ 7,000,000
Italy Marche Villa - a complex for celebrations. Gourmet villa - a complex for various event…
Hotel
Marche, Italy
€ 12,000,000
Italy Marche San Benedetto del Tronto Hotel 4 * * * * on the first line Stunning hotel 4 * *…
Commercial 6 rooms
Macerata, Italy
6 Number of rooms
160 m²
Price on request
Large apartment now used as a doctor's office on the first floor of a historic building loca…
Commercial real estate
San Severino Marche, Italy
9 Number of rooms
250 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N602 Property name: Casa Chigi II Location: In country Town/City: …
Commercial 8 rooms
Massa Fermana, Italy
8 Number of rooms
140 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N578 Property name: Casa Tibu II Location: In country Town/City: …
Commercial real estate
Morichella, Italy
11 Number of rooms
250 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N1008 Property name: Casa Pilgrim Location: In village Town/City: …
Commercial 7 rooms
Montappone, Italy
7 Number of rooms
140 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N981 Property name: Casa Burzi II Location: In country Town/City: …
