Manufacture Buildings in Italy
13 properties total found
Manufacture
Sterpete, Italy
7 200 m²
Price on request
Manufacture
Terni, Italy
2 000 m²
Price on request
Commercial craft subdivision with lots from 2,000 to 6,000 square meters (maximum height 10.…
Manufacture
Terni, Italy
21 000 m²
Price on request
Housing development consists of seven lots with a SUL (gross floor area) of 16,000 sqm Well …
Manufacture
Terni, Italy
5 000 m²
Price on request
Building plot with wide road in front of the target Receptive-Commercial-Craft
Manufacture
Terni, Italy
40 000 m²
Price on request
Area of about 40,000 square meters for commercial use, office and tourist is located between…
Manufacture
Terni, Italy
8 686 m²
Price on request
Building plot of 8,686 sq m in area D3 with an index of 0.5 sq m / sq m, max height 10 meter…
Manufacture
Terni, Italy
1 500 m²
Price on request
Fenced artisan lot with gate. Surface of over 1,500 square meters inserted in the artisan area
Manufacture
Posta, Italy
500 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 110,000
This farm is well suited to breed cattle, sheep or pigs. The terrain can be used to cultuvat…
Manufacture
Terni, Italy
2 000 m²
Price on request
Craft lot of 2,000 square meters in the first suburbs of the country easy access to offices …
Manufacture
Terni, Italy
4 300 m²
Price on request
Building lot of 4,300 square meters for craft purposes Adjacent provincial road
Manufacture
Terni, Italy
7 800 m²
Price on request
Area of land with a building constructed only partially Front highway Destination multipurpo…
Manufacture
Passo Cordone, Italy
5 074 m²
€ 2,000,000
A modern complex consisting of 2 nearby enterprises is sold. The businesses are located in L…
Manufacture
La Serra, Italy
2 100 m²
€ 2,800,000
