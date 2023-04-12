Hotels for sale in France

France
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Hotel
Revenue house
Investment
Shop
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Hotel
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
32 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Hotel
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
€ 85,000,000
France Cote d'Azur Hotel 4 **** on the first line Magnificent SPA hotel …
Hotel
Metropolitan France, France
5 600 m²
€ 12,000,000
France Loire Valley Castle Hotel 5***** A rare offer. Castle Hotel 5 *…
Hotel
Bordeaux, France
1 000 m²
€ 2,200,000
France Aquitaine Bordeaux region Castle hotel 3*** Castle hotel 3 *** …
Hotel
Aquitaine, France
1 100 m²
€ 4,200,000
France administrative region of Aquitaine Castle hotel with restaurant A…
Hotel
Paris, France
3 600 m²
€ 14,200,000
France Ile de France Castle Hotel 4**** A rare royal castle is…
Hotel
Metropolitan France, France
3 500 m²
€ 4,800,000
France Loire Valley Castle-hotel 3500m2 Elegant castle - hotel near the c…
Hotel
Aquitaine, France
3 350 m²
€ 5,600,000
France Aquitaine, Perigor region, Dordon river valley Castle-hotel-SPA A…
Hotel
Champagne, France
5 800 m²
€ 8,500,000
France Champagne region Golf & amp; amp; SPA hotel A beautiful 4 **** hot…
Hotel 30 rooms
Capvern, France
30 Number of rooms
800 m²
Price on request
Hotel
Breil-sur-Roya, France
1 133 m²
€ 6,350,000
DescriptionSale of a unique 3* Boutique-Hotel on the French Riviera, 6.35 million €! Locatio…
Hotel
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
476 m²
€ 6,156,000
France Cote d'Azur Hotel 4 ***** next to Monaco Very good luxury hotel 4 ****, well located …
Hotel
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
550 m²
€ 1,950,000
France Bolie-sur-Mer Hotel in the center of Bolieux-sur-Mer Hotel 2 * * is ideally located i…
Hotel
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
1 000 m²
€ 2,950,000
France Biot Hotel 3 *** in Biot Magnificent Hotel 3 *** in a beautiful tourist town with an …
Hotel
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
1 300 m²
€ 3,460,000
France Provence-Alpes-Lazurny Beach Department Alps of Mujen Hotel 2 * * with the restaurant…
Hotel
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
4 830 m²
€ 17,000,000
France Cote d'Azur Cannes Hotel 4 * * * * in Cannes Magnificent hotel 4 * * * in Cannes in a…
Hotel
Paris, France
€ 47,000,000
France Paris Fashion boutique hotel 5 * * * * * Chic small hotel 5 * * * * * in a prestigiou…
Hotel
Metropolitan France, France
1 000 m²
€ 1,950,000
France Loire Valley Castle-hotel in the Loire Valley Charming Castle with a rich history, co…
Hotel
Metropolitan France, France
€ 9,800,000
France Loire Valley Castle-hotel with a park in the Loire Valley Castle after a high-qualit…
Hotel
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
4 600 m²
€ 45,000,000
France Cote d'Azur Elite hotel complex Unique offer for investors! One of the most prestigio…
Hotel
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
€ 4,300,000
France Cote d'Azur Hotel 3 * * * 100 m from the beach Cozy family hotel 3 * * * next to Cap …
Hotel
Paris, France
3 332 m²
€ 45,000,000
France.Paris, 16th arrondissement building for hotel 5 ***** Exclusive offer: building for h…
Hotel
Meribel, France
2 600 m²
€ 22,000,000
France Alps Meribel Hotel 4 **** with access to the ski slope Stunning hotel 4 **** with a u…
Hotel
Corsica, France
600 m²
€ 1,800,000
France is the island of Corsica. Porto Vecchio Hotel-complex villas with park Beautiful hote…
Hotel
Megeve, France
1 600 m²
€ 4,170,000
France region of the Ron-Alpa.Mezhev Hotel 3 *** with 2 restaurants Hotel 3 *** with 2 resta…
Hotel
Chamonix, France
€ 10,000,000
France Upper Savoy.Chamonix Hotel 4 **** in Chamonix A very famous, cozy hotel 4 **** in the…
Hotel
Paris, France
€ 2,950,000
France. Paris Elegant castle-hotel Elegant castle-boutique hotel in the park - a reserve 30 …
Hotel
Paris, France
1 300 m²
€ 3,500,000
France Paris Castle-hotel with Park Amazing Castle-Hotel 40 min from Paris, in the territory…
Hotel
Paris, France
2 000 m²
€ 42,000,000
France Paris, 16th arrondissement Hotel 4 * next to the Arc de Triomphe Amazing, successfull…
Hotel
Paris, France
2 200 m²
€ 26,000,000
France. Paris Building (clinic, hotel) A commercial building in which a clinic of aesthetic …
Hotel
Paris, France
22 000 m²
€ 16,000,000
France. Paris Castle for the hotel, clinic Beautiful French castle - palace with a huge terr…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
