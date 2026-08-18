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Monthly rent of real estate in Ta Khmau, Cambodia

;
houses
6
сommercial properties
5
15 properties total found
Commercial property in Ta Khmau, Cambodia
Commercial property
Ta Khmau, Cambodia
Floor 1
This shophouse is available for rent in the Takhmao area at a rental price of $2,000 per mon…
$2,000
per month
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Land in Ta Khmau, Cambodia
Land
Ta Khmau, Cambodia
Area 1 726 m²
Position your business for long-term success with this prime commercial land for rent in Kro…
$4,000
per month
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Land in Ta Khmau, Cambodia
Land
Ta Khmau, Cambodia
Area 980 m²
Take advantage of this excellent commercial land for rent in Krong Ta Khmau, Kandal Province…
$2,000
per month
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Land in Ta Khmau, Cambodia
Land
Ta Khmau, Cambodia
Area 1 345 m²
Position your business for success with this prime commercial land for rent on Street 210 in…
$2,200
per month
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Commercial property 187 m² in Ta Khmau, Cambodia
Commercial property 187 m²
Ta Khmau, Cambodia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 14
Area 187 m²
Floor 6
This spacious commercial building features 6 floors plus a mezzanine, offering excellent pot…
$3,639
per month
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Commercial property in Ta Khmau, Cambodia
Commercial property
Ta Khmau, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Floor 5
Take advantage of this spacious commercial property located in the vibrant riverside area of…
$1,876
per month
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Commercial property in Ta Khmau, Cambodia
Commercial property
Ta Khmau, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Floor 4
Position your business in one of Takhmao's most vibrant and high-traffic locations. This com…
$1,576
per month
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Land in Ta Khmau, Cambodia
Land
Ta Khmau, Cambodia
Area 375 m²
Take advantage of this strategically located commercial land for rent along National Road 2 …
$800
per month
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6 bedroom villa in Ta Khmau, Cambodia
6 bedroom villa
Ta Khmau, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 210 m²
Floor 3
Experience comfort and elegance in this modern villa located within the prestigious ML Tiara…
$3,000
per month
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6 bedroom villa in Ta Khmau, Cambodia
6 bedroom villa
Ta Khmau, Cambodia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 315 m²
Floor 3
Positioned within the prestigious The ML Tiara residential enclave, this spacious villa offe…
$4,000
per month
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4 bedroom house in Ta Khmau, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Ta Khmau, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 112 m²
Floor 3
This 3-storey home offers a long and efficient 4m x 28m layout on a generous 4m x 29m plot, …
$650
per month
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Commercial property 270 m² in Ta Khmau, Cambodia
Commercial property 270 m²
Ta Khmau, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
This functional warehouse property is now available for lease in Prek Ho, Ta Khmau , an area…
$430
per month
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5 bedroom house in Ta Khmau, Cambodia
5 bedroom house
Ta Khmau, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 111 m²
Floor 4
Positioned on a generous 41m x 27m land plot, this 4-storey home with a 4.1m x 16m building …
$1,000
per month
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4 bedroom house in Ta Khmau, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Ta Khmau, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 70 m²
Floor 2
This 2-storey house features a practical 5m x 14m layout on a matching plot, offering a clea…
$800
per month
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5 bedroom house in Ta Khmau, Cambodia
5 bedroom house
Ta Khmau, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 221 m²
Floor 4
This spacious 4-storey flat house sits on an 8.2m x 27m plot with a solid 8.2m x 16m buildin…
$2,500
per month
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