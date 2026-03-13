Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cambodia
  3. Ta Khmau
  4. Long-term rental

Monthly rent of commercial properties in Ta Khmau, Cambodia

1 property total found
Commercial property 270 m² in Ta Khmau, Cambodia
Commercial property 270 m²
Ta Khmau, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
This functional warehouse property is now available for lease in Prek Ho, Ta Khmau , an area…
$430
per month
