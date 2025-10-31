Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cambodia
  3. Khan Toul Kork
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Khan Toul Kork, Cambodia

1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 201 m²
De Castle Noblesse – Modern Elegance in Phnom Penh De Castle Noblesse presents a rare opport…
$285,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go