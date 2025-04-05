Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia

3 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
4 bedroom apartment
Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 200 m²
Floor 3/3
Experience the epitome of luxury living in Phnom Penh's Khmoun, a stunning row house/terrace…
$279,779
4 bedroom apartment in Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
4 bedroom apartment
Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/2
Experience the epitome of luxury living in Phnom Penh's Sangkat Russey Keo, a vibrant and bu…
$169,680
Villa 4 bedrooms with Furnitured, with Air conditioner, with Swimming pool in Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Villa 4 bedrooms with Furnitured, with Air conditioner, with Swimming pool
Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/3
Experience the epitome of luxury living in Phnom Penh's Sangkat Russey Keo, a vibrant and bu…
$440,000
