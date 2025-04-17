Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Khan Prampi Makara, Cambodia

apartments
5
5 properties total found
Condo 1 bedroom with Furnitured, with Elevator, with Air conditioner in Sangkat Veal Vong, Cambodia
Condo 1 bedroom with Furnitured, with Elevator, with Air conditioner
Sangkat Veal Vong, Cambodia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 33
Designer apartments for sale in the heart of Phnom Penh city centre under the management of …
$174,038
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with City view in Sangkat Veal Vong, Cambodia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with City view
Sangkat Veal Vong, Cambodia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
??? ?????? is a commercial and residential complex that integrates Phnom Penh's first 6A-gra…
$932,049
1 bedroom apartment in Sangkat Veal Vong, Cambodia
1 bedroom apartment
Sangkat Veal Vong, Cambodia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
5 Star Wyndham Hotel Room Up to 10 years of Guaranteed Rental Returns Hassle Free Inves…
$174,038
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Sangkat Veal Vong, Cambodia
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Sangkat Veal Vong, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
??? ?????? is a commercial and residential complex that integrates Phnom Penh's first 6A-gra…
$430,282
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sangkat Veal Vong, Cambodia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sangkat Veal Vong, Cambodia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
CEO Center is a commercial and residential complex that integrates Phnom Penh's first 6A-gra…
$217,970
