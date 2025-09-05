Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cambodia
  3. Khan Chbar Ampov
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia

houses
5
5 properties total found
Villa 7 bedrooms in Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
Villa 7 bedrooms
Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
Bedrooms 7
Area 1 m²
Luxury Multi-Generational Villa for Sale – Norea Cove Residences, Phnom Penh This luxury vil…
$6,30M
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Expansive Modern Villa for Sale in Kbal Kaoh, Chbar Ampov This stunning villa is a true mode…
$85,000
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sangkat Chbar Ampov Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sangkat Chbar Ampov Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 m²
Elegant 5-Bedroom Villa for Sale in Borey Peng Huoth, Chbar Ampov An inspiring backdrop to a…
$4,50M
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
AdriastarAdriastar
Villa 7 bedrooms in Sangkat Prek Aeng, Cambodia
Villa 7 bedrooms
Sangkat Prek Aeng, Cambodia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 2 404 m²
Luxury 7-Bedroom Villa with Pool for Sale – Chbar Ampov, Phnom Penh Ever dreamed of owning a…
$2,90M
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sangkat Veal Sbov, Cambodia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sangkat Veal Sbov, Cambodia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 645 m²
Step into the backdrop of modern luxury in this expansive villa featuring smart home integra…
$1,50M
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
