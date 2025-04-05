Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cambodia
  3. Khan Boeng Keng Kang
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Khan Boeng Keng Kang, Cambodia

apartments
4
4 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Khan Boeng Keng Kang, Cambodia
1 bedroom apartment
Khan Boeng Keng Kang, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 20/43
Apartment with a popular layout studio and one bedroom.An attractive investment apartment wi…
$237,448
Studio apartment in Khan Boeng Keng Kang, Cambodia
Studio apartment
Khan Boeng Keng Kang, Cambodia
Area 29 m²
Floor 20/43
A residential complex in the heart of Phnom Penh, in the Beung Keng Kang area.A property wit…
$153,740
Condo 1 bedroom with Furnitured, with Swimming pool, in city center in Khan Boeng Keng Kang, Cambodia
Condo 1 bedroom with Furnitured, with Swimming pool, in city center
Khan Boeng Keng Kang, Cambodia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 43
For sale is a designer 1 bedroom fully furnished apartment offering plenty of space and sunl…
$139,466
2 bedroom apartment in Khan Boeng Keng Kang, Cambodia
2 bedroom apartment
Khan Boeng Keng Kang, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 74 m²
Floor 20/43
Apartment with a top location and developed infrastructure.Discounts and advantages of purch…
$286,509
