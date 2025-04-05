Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia

apartments
3
3 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
1 bedroom apartment
Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 18/18
Experience the ultimate in modern living in Phnom Penh's prestigious Chamkar Mon district. T…
$127,285
1 bedroom apartment in Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
1 bedroom apartment
Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 32/47
Experience the epitome of luxury living in Phnom Penh's premier neighborhood, Preah Monivong…
$153,000
