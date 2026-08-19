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Lands for sale in Slovakia

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5 properties total found
Plot of land in Bratislava, Slovakia
Plot of land
Bratislava, Slovakia
# 2026E. (Sighs)(Sighs) There is a station called Bratislava under building a living house a…
Price on request
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Plot of land in Stupava, Slovakia
Plot of land
Stupava, Slovakia
#2022E.🇷🇺 🏗️ 📌 яарактеристики:• • 💶 📑 1️⃣ 1/4 2️⃣ 1/4 3️⃣ 1/2 📲 #___________________________…
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Plot of land in Bratislava, Slovakia
Plot of land
Bratislava, Slovakia
Offered for sale with construction permitLocation - 8 km from BratislavaSize - 4500 m2Projec…
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Plot of land in Bratislava, Slovakia
Plot of land
Bratislava, Slovakia
Sale   Land   Fly   Bratislava-pod.biskupice is suitable for construction, the land is locat…
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Plot of land in Vrakuna, Slovakia
Plot of land
Vrakuna, Slovakia
We offer a land plot for sale (Orn &aacric; DA), in a beautiful area of ​​Bratislava-Vrakuna…
$1,96M
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