  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Residential
  4. Gemeinde Glinzendorf

Residential properties for sale in Gemeinde Glinzendorf, Austria

1 property total found
9 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Gemeinde Glinzendorf, Austria
9 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Gemeinde Glinzendorf, Austria
Rooms 10
Area 600 m²
€1,50M
