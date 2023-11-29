Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Residential
  4. Bezirk Baden

Residential properties for sale in Bezirk Baden, Austria

Gemeinde Baden
3
22 properties total found
4 room house in Gemeinde Heiligenkreuz, Austria
4 room house
Gemeinde Heiligenkreuz, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
€395,000
2 room apartment in Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
2 room apartment
Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€308,298
8 room house in Gemeinde Pfaffstaetten, Austria
8 room house
Gemeinde Pfaffstaetten, Austria
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
€495,000
2 room apartment in Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
2 room apartment
Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
€336,423
6 room apartment in Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
6 room apartment
Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Fontana GolfclubBeautiful villa in the Fountain! This charming house is located in a quiet …
€2,15M
Villa 5 room villa in Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
Villa 5 room villa
Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 437 m²
Number of floors 2
Fontana Golf Club (FONTANA)Luxurious fully furnished villa with a large terrace and garage i…
€4,17M
9 room house in Gemeinde Pfaffstaetten, Austria
9 room house
Gemeinde Pfaffstaetten, Austria
Rooms 9
Area 500 m²
Price on request
4 room apartment in Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
4 room apartment
Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€424,814
4 room apartment in Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
4 room apartment
Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
€549,366
2 room apartment in Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
2 room apartment
Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€288,209
2 room apartment in Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
2 room apartment
Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
€336,423
3 room apartment in Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
3 room apartment
Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Giardino residential park In the Giardino residential park you can choose from 16 garden, 20…
€428,832
4 room apartment in Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
4 room apartment
Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€436,868
2 room apartment in Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
2 room apartment
Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€336,423
3 room apartment in Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
3 room apartment
Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Giardino residential park In the Giardino residential park you can choose from 16 garden, 20…
€477,045
4 room apartment in Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
4 room apartment
Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
€469,010
4 room apartment in Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
4 room apartment
Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
€497,134
4 room apartment in Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
4 room apartment
Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
€489,099
Villa 9 room villa in Gemeinde Baden, Austria
Villa 9 room villa
Gemeinde Baden, Austria
Rooms 13
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 3
€5,39M
Villa 9 room villa in Gemeinde Pfaffstaetten, Austria
Villa 9 room villa
Gemeinde Pfaffstaetten, Austria
Rooms 10
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
The following object offers two possibilities: Rental option: € 13,000.00 per month Purchase…
€10,00M
House with Bedrooms, with rent in Gemeinde Baden, Austria
House with Bedrooms, with rent
Gemeinde Baden, Austria
Area 313 m²
Number of floors 3
Are you looking for a stylish big family villa? Or are you looking for a villa with resident…
€1,89M
Chalet 7 bedrooms with garage, with heating, with gaurded area in Gemeinde Baden, Austria
Chalet 7 bedrooms with garage, with heating, with gaurded area
Gemeinde Baden, Austria
Bedrooms 7
Area 3 400 m²
The historic estate is located in Baden, Austria. The chic house has seen various celebritie…
€6,50M
