Apartments for sale in Bezirk Baden, Austria

14 properties total found
2 room apartment in Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
2 room apartment
Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€308,298
2 room apartment in Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
2 room apartment
Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
€336,423
6 room apartment in Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
6 room apartment
Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Fontana GolfclubBeautiful villa in the Fountain! This charming house is located in a quiet …
€2,15M
4 room apartment in Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
4 room apartment
Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
€549,366
4 room apartment in Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
4 room apartment
Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€424,814
4 room apartment in Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
4 room apartment
Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€436,868
2 room apartment in Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
2 room apartment
Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€288,209
3 room apartment in Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
3 room apartment
Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Giardino residential park In the Giardino residential park you can choose from 16 garden, 20…
€428,832
2 room apartment in Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
2 room apartment
Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
€336,423
4 room apartment in Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
4 room apartment
Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
€469,010
3 room apartment in Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
3 room apartment
Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Giardino residential park In the Giardino residential park you can choose from 16 garden, 20…
€477,045
2 room apartment in Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
2 room apartment
Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€336,423
4 room apartment in Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
4 room apartment
Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
€497,134
4 room apartment in Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
4 room apartment
Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
€489,099
Properties features in Bezirk Baden, Austria

