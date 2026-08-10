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Apartments for sale in Bezirk Baden, Austria

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Apartment in Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
Apartment
Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
Area 70 m²
A place where elegance meets the joy of life – and every day feels like a holiday. Just 25 m…
$673,891
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