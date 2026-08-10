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Houses for sale in Bezirk Baden, Austria

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6 properties total found
6 room house in Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
6 room house
Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 306 m²
Number of floors 3
Fonita Extravagant and well-kept land plot of 1280 m2 contains an outdoor swimming pool, a p…
$3,80M
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Villa 5 rooms in Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
Villa 5 rooms
Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 437 m²
Number of floors 2
FontanaGolfClub(FONTANA)Luxurious fully furnished villa with a large terrace and garage in F…
$4,60M
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5 room house in Wienersdorf, Austria
5 room house
Wienersdorf, Austria
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
Quiet, green residential area with very good connections. Only about 25 minutes to Vienna – …
$784,817
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa in Baden, Austria
Villa
Baden, Austria
Area 429 m²
This outstanding villa, built in 2003-2004 to the highest quality standards, is in an impecc…
$3,41M
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Villa 9 rooms in Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
Villa 9 rooms
Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
Rooms 9
Area 325 m²
Just 25 minutes from Vienna you can enjoy the perfect combination of peace, nature and luxur…
$4,07M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
Villa 4 bedrooms
Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
Luxurious family villa with a pool in the centre of the elite village of Fontana. Gated con…
$3,72M
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