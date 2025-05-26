  1. Realting.com
Apartment in a new building NCP-174 A great investment opportunity - Dedeman Suites & Residences is a seafront

Morphou, Northern Cyprus
$202,704
16
Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Güzelyurt District
  • City
    Guzelyurt Belediyesi
  • Town
    Morphou

Property characteristics

Property parameters

    2026

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

About the complex

About the Project:

A great investment opportunity - Dedeman Suites & Residences is a seafront, fully furnished Apartments Project in Güzelyurt, North Cyprus, managed by Türkiye’s leading hotel brand. With Turkish title deed, resort-style amenities, and 85% construction completion, it offers a high-potential investment blending hospitality, wellness, and rental income.

Key Points

  • Operated by Türkiye’s largest hotel chain (Dedeman)

  • Turkish title deed – eligible for foreign buyers

  • Fully furnished units with hotel-standard amenities

  • 85% of construction already completed

  • Seafront location with full wellness, medical, and tourism infrastructure
     

 

Available Apartment Types:

Hotel-style residences designed for both personal enjoyment and high-yield rental income:

  • 1-Bedroom Apartment

  • 2-Bedroom Apartment

 

Location Highlights:

Dedeman Suites & Residences offers direct access to the sea and excellent proximity to major regional destinations:

  • Seafront location

  • 10 min to Güzelyurt

  • 15 min to Lefke / Border Gate

  • 30 min to Nicosia (Lefkosa)

  • 50 min to Kyrenia (Girne)

 

Facilities:

A full-service, resort-style development offering unmatched lifestyle, health, and hospitality services:

  • Well-maintained private beaches

  • Outdoor & indoor heated swimming pools

  • Spa & wellness center, beauty clinic, anti-aging center

  • Restaurants, marina, and water sports

  • Landscaped gardens and medical wellness zones

  • Yoga, GYM, cryo sauna, detox, diabetes care, mindful living, and more

  • Full home care services including medical consultations, IVF, physical therapy, and baby care
     

Payment Options
Pay 50% down, with the remaining 50% in interest-free installments until June 2026. Flexible payment every 3 or 6 months. Bank loan eligibility available

 

About Us
DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 61.0
Price per m², USD 3,323
Apartment price, USD 202,704
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 104.0
Price per m², USD 4,075
Apartment price, USD 423,759

Location on the map

Morphou, Northern Cyprus

