Apartment in a new building NCP-174 A great investment opportunity - Dedeman Suites & Residences is a seafront

About the Project:
A great investment opportunity - Dedeman Suites & Residences is a seafront, fully furnished Apartments Project in Güzelyurt, North Cyprus, managed by Türkiye’s leading hotel brand. With Turkish title deed, resort-style amenities, and 85% construction completion, it offers a high-potential investment blending hospitality, wellness, and rental income.
Key Points
Operated by Türkiye’s largest hotel chain (Dedeman)
Turkish title deed – eligible for foreign buyers
Fully furnished units with hotel-standard amenities
85% of construction already completed
Seafront location with full wellness, medical, and tourism infrastructure
Available Apartment Types:
Hotel-style residences designed for both personal enjoyment and high-yield rental income:
1-Bedroom Apartment
2-Bedroom Apartment
Location Highlights:
Dedeman Suites & Residences offers direct access to the sea and excellent proximity to major regional destinations:
Seafront location
10 min to Güzelyurt
15 min to Lefke / Border Gate
30 min to Nicosia (Lefkosa)
50 min to Kyrenia (Girne)
Facilities:
A full-service, resort-style development offering unmatched lifestyle, health, and hospitality services:
Well-maintained private beaches
Outdoor & indoor heated swimming pools
Spa & wellness center, beauty clinic, anti-aging center
Restaurants, marina, and water sports
Landscaped gardens and medical wellness zones
Yoga, GYM, cryo sauna, detox, diabetes care, mindful living, and more
Full home care services including medical consultations, IVF, physical therapy, and baby care
Payment Options
Pay 50% down, with the remaining 50% in interest-free installments until June 2026. Flexible payment every 3 or 6 months. Bank loan eligibility available
About Us
DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.