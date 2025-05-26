Apartment in a new building NCP-174 A great investment opportunity - Dedeman Suites & Residences is a seafront

About the Project:

A great investment opportunity - Dedeman Suites & Residences is a seafront, fully furnished Apartments Project in Güzelyurt, North Cyprus, managed by Türkiye’s leading hotel brand. With Turkish title deed, resort-style amenities, and 85% construction completion, it offers a high-potential investment blending hospitality, wellness, and rental income.

Key Points

Operated by Türkiye’s largest hotel chain (Dedeman)

Turkish title deed – eligible for foreign buyers

Fully furnished units with hotel-standard amenities

85% of construction already completed

Seafront location with full wellness, medical, and tourism infrastructure



Available Apartment Types:

Hotel-style residences designed for both personal enjoyment and high-yield rental income:

1-Bedroom Apartment

2-Bedroom Apartment

Location Highlights:

Dedeman Suites & Residences offers direct access to the sea and excellent proximity to major regional destinations:

Seafront location

10 min to Güzelyurt

15 min to Lefke / Border Gate

30 min to Nicosia (Lefkosa)

50 min to Kyrenia (Girne)

Facilities:

A full-service, resort-style development offering unmatched lifestyle, health, and hospitality services:

Well-maintained private beaches

Outdoor & indoor heated swimming pools

Spa & wellness center, beauty clinic, anti-aging center

Restaurants, marina, and water sports

Landscaped gardens and medical wellness zones

Yoga, GYM, cryo sauna, detox, diabetes care, mindful living, and more

Full home care services including medical consultations, IVF, physical therapy, and baby care



Payment Options

Pay 50% down, with the remaining 50% in interest-free installments until June 2026. Flexible payment every 3 or 6 months. Bank loan eligibility available

