Real estate agent

A real estate agent is a professional who deals with the purchase, sale, exchange and rental of residential and non-residential premises, in other words an intermediary between the seller and the buyer (or the owner and the tenant) of the property.

The main qualities essential for a real estate agent:

self-discipline,

communication skills,

politeness,

stress-resistance,

mobility,

creativity,

initiative.

Foreign language skills, a driving license and a private car, the ability to use a PC and other office equipment are also important factors in the organization of a profitable agent’s work. In general, a modern successful real estate agent is a specialist who combines a variety of skills and abilities: a lawyer, an economist, a psychologist and a marketing expert all in one.

The main responsibilities of a real estate agent:

collecting a database including information on suitable properties for sale/rent;

analyzing supply and demand for different types of properties;

searching for buyers/tenants;

consulting customers, finding appropriate options ;

; Showing properties in coordination with sellers/landlords;

preparing necessary documentation (certificates, statements, permits, etc.);

Drawing up a sale/lease contract;

executing the sale/lease contract transaction;

provision of other related services.