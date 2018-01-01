  1. Realting.com
A real estate agent is a professional who deals with the purchase, sale, exchange and rental of residential and non-residential premises, in other words an intermediary between the seller and the buyer (or the owner and the tenant) of the property. 

The main qualities essential for a real estate agent:

  • self-discipline,
  • communication skills,
  • politeness,
  • stress-resistance,
  • mobility,
  • creativity,
  • initiative.

Foreign language skills, a driving license and a private car, the ability to use a PC and other office equipment are also important factors in the organization of a profitable agent’s work. In general, a modern successful real estate agent is a specialist who combines a variety of skills and abilities: a lawyer, an economist, a psychologist and a marketing expert all in one.

The main responsibilities of a real estate agent:

  • collecting a database including information on suitable properties for sale/rent;
  • analyzing supply and demand for different types of properties;
  • searching for buyers/tenants;
  • consulting customers, finding appropriate options;
  • Showing properties in coordination with sellers/landlords;
  • preparing necessary documentation (certificates, statements, permits, etc.);
  • Drawing up a sale/lease contract;
  • executing the sale/lease contract transaction;
  • provision of other related services.

Legislative regulation of the work of real estate agencies and professionals around the world differs. In some countries, anyone can become a realtor and there are no special requirements for agents. In other countries, however, this activity requires appropriate education (courses, etc.) and a license.

