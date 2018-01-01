Real estate agent
A real estate agent is a professional who deals with the purchase, sale, exchange and rental of residential and non-residential premises, in other words an intermediary between the seller and the buyer (or the owner and the tenant) of the property.
The main qualities essential for a real estate agent:
- self-discipline,
- communication skills,
- politeness,
- stress-resistance,
- mobility,
- creativity,
- initiative.
Foreign language skills, a driving license and a private car, the ability to use a PC and other office equipment are also important factors in the organization of a profitable agent’s work. In general, a modern successful real estate agent is a specialist who combines a variety of skills and abilities: a lawyer, an economist, a psychologist and a marketing expert all in one.
The main responsibilities of a real estate agent:
- collecting a database including information on suitable properties for sale/rent;
- analyzing supply and demand for different types of properties;
- searching for buyers/tenants;
- consulting customers, ;
- Showing properties in coordination with sellers/landlords;
- preparing necessary documentation (certificates, statements, permits, etc.);
- Drawing up a sale/lease contract;
- executing the sale/lease contract transaction;
- provision of other related services.
Legislative regulation of the work of and professionals around the world differs. In some countries, anyone can become a realtor and there are no special requirements for agents. In other countries, however, this activity requires appropriate education (courses, etc.) and a license.