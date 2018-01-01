  1. Realting.com
  New complex of townhouses Nima with a beach and parks, Al Ain Road, Dubai, UAE

New complex of townhouses Nima with a beach and parks, Al Ain Road, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from
€530,736
;
17
About the complex

The residence features kids' playgrounds and sports grounds, barbecue areas, restaurants and shops, canals and a beach, parks, a club, wellness and fitness center.

Completion - July, 2027.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Dubai Mall - 8 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 25 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 25 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 25 minutes
New complex of townhouses Nima with a beach and parks, Al Ain Road, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€530,736
Residential complex House
Residential complex House
Dubai, UAE
from
€255,318
Area 49–103 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Binghatti House – a new residential complex from the famous developer Binghatti Developers. An extended-metal residential tower is located in the developed Jumeirah Village Circle area, providing future residents with a comfortable and profitable location, as well as proximity to the main infrastructure facilities. The 27-story residential complex offers a wide selection of real estate – functional studios, spacious apartments with 1-2 bedrooms. The complex is located on an impressive podium, where shopping and entertainment facilities will be located. The architecture of the residential complex corresponds to the style of the developer Binghatti Developers, it combines modern stylish solutions, a monumental facade and elegant features characteristic of the design code Jumeirah Village Circle. The developer paid special attention to filling the inner space. Each residence has an attractive design finish made using high quality materials. Due to thoughtful plans, each resident can organize a functional living space or implement a stylish interior design. Residents of the complex are offered a set of exclusive amenities: - Pools for adults and children. - The barbecue area. - Lounge areas for relaxation. - Children's playgrounds. - Park spaces and landscaped gardens. - Gym with modern equipment. Jumeirah Village Circle is considered one of the most popular areas for a comfortable life surrounded by developed infrastructure. In the immediate vicinity of the residential complex there are kindergartens and schools, cafes and restaurants, medical facilities, pharmacies and ATMs, and entertainment facilities. Due to their close proximity to the main transport routes, residents of the Binghatti House complex are provided with quick access to the main entertainment facilities and places of worship in Dubai. Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for free! Let's provide planning options!
Residential complex Vita Grande
Residential complex Vita Grande
Dubai, UAE
from
€210,562
Completion date: 2024
Invest in real estate in Dubai: record profits and guaranteed security! - Not subject to real estate tax and rental; - Real estate is growing at a price of 5-7% per year; - Interest-free installment for up to 3-5 years; - The best facilities at the best prices; - Strong liquidity; - High income 5-8% for annual rental; - The minimum investment amount is 1100,000 rubles. Family apartments in the new Vita Grande complex in the Jumeirah Village Circle area! Each residence is carefully designed to provide a first-class standard of living, with designer interior decoration, an abundance of amenities. Modern amenities on the territory include: a gym, a swimming pool, a children's play area, an open cinema, an open living room and rooftop lounge areas. Location: - Jumeirah Village Triangle ( JVT ) – 10 minutes / 3.5 km. - Shopping center Al Khail Avenue – 15 minutes / 6 km. - Dubai Marina – 20 minutes / 14 km. - Mall of the Emirates – 20 minutes / 17 km. - Dubai Sports City – 15 minutes / 7 km. Payment Plan: 5% - booking 45% - under construction 10% - when transferring an object 40% - after the completion of the facility Investments in the United Arab Emirates are one of the most relevant areas today. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!
Residential complex Kvartira s panoramnym vidom na poberezhe Dubai
Residential complex Kvartira s panoramnym vidom na poberezhe Dubai
Dubai, UAE
from
€350,075
Area 73 m²
1 property 1
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Georgia and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Manazel Al Khor — is a modern Arabic-style residential complex in the heart of Culture Village in Dubai. It is located in Al Jaddaf Waterfront Jumeirah and covers an area of 23,690 square meters. m. Manazel Al Khor is surrounded by green landscape areas. The total length of the footpaths is 3.8 km. The complex consists of 98 residential units, including apartments with 1-4 bedrooms. All facilities are equipped with panoramic windows overlooking the Dubai Creek coast. The interior decoration was carried out taking into account the main trends in the field of design. The floors in the common areas are decorated with natural marble, in the bedrooms ‒ parquet is laid, and in the bathrooms ‒ mosaics and porcelain granite. Manazel Al Khor has everything you need for a comfortable stay: - gym; - fitness center; - pool; - private parking; - children's playground; - public parks; - barbecue sites; - round-the-clock security. Location: Manazel Al Khor is surrounded by many shops, restaurants and cafes. The complex has excellent transport accessibility. It is located near Al Jadaf Metro Station on the green line and 5 minutes from Dubai International Airport. The successful location of the project allows you to quickly get to the famous sights of the emirate. From there, you can get by car to one of the world's largest shopping centers ‒ Dubai Mall ‒ in just 15 minutes. About half an hour will take a trip to the promenade of The Walk JBR, where many entertainment venues are concentrated. Directly next to the complex is a marina. Culture Village has many galleries, museums, libraries, art schools and theaters, as well as conservatories, art and dance academies. We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in the UAE. Call or write, answer all your questions!
