About the complex

Shamsa Valley | Spacious | Luxury villa / townhouses
Expo City Dubai, Expo 2020, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Description

Starting price: 3,400,000 AED

Date of completion: 2026.

Payment Plan:
50% during construction
50% after 3 years after transfer

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • Individual heating
  • Parking
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Premium class
The year of construction
The year of construction
2026
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
2
New building location
Dubai, UAE

