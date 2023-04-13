Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Finland

30 properties total found
Plot of landin Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Plot of land
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
€ 145,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Plot of landin Petas, Finland
Plot of land
Petas, Finland
€ 1,990,000
Plot of landin Eraejaervi, Finland
Plot of land
Eraejaervi, Finland
€ 22,000
Plot for suburban construction on the shores of Lake Yukanyarvi in the town of Ruokolahti. T…
Plot of landin Kittilae, Finland
Plot of land
Kittilae, Finland
€ 115,000
A well-maintained forest farm near Levi. The property offers a wonderful view of Pyhä and Kä…
Plot of landin Kittilae, Finland
Plot of land
Kittilae, Finland
€ 59,000
Build your favorite holiday home near Lake Levijärvi. It is easy to go cross-country skiing …
Plot of landin Muurla, Finland
Plot of land
Muurla, Finland
€ 59,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Plot of landin Kittilae, Finland
Plot of land
Kittilae, Finland
€ 119,000
Plot of landin Aekaeslompolo, Finland
Plot of land
Aekaeslompolo, Finland
€ 38,000
Plot of landin Vanjaervi, Finland
Plot of land
Vanjaervi, Finland
€ 99,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information on this facility.
Plot of landin Turun seutukunta, Finland
Plot of land
Turun seutukunta, Finland
€ 60,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information on this installation.
Plot of landin Turun seutukunta, Finland
Plot of land
Turun seutukunta, Finland
€ 45,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Plot of landin Tolkkinen, Finland
Plot of land
Tolkkinen, Finland
€ 219,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Plot of landin Pykaelikkoe, Finland
Plot of land
Pykaelikkoe, Finland
€ 12,000
For sale is a plot in Hammaslahti in the countryside on the edge of the field. The site is l…
Plot of landin Raahe, Finland
Plot of land
Raahe, Finland
€ 80,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Plot of landin Yli-Raumo, Finland
Plot of land
Yli-Raumo, Finland
€ 33,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Plot of landin Kittilae, Finland
Plot of land
Kittilae, Finland
€ 198,000
Now available beautiful plot of land by the Ounasjoki river. It covers an area of more than …
Plot of landin Sepaenkylae, Finland
Plot of land
Sepaenkylae, Finland
€ 95,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Plot of landin Muti, Finland
Plot of land
Muti, Finland
€ 24,900
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Plot of landin Muti, Finland
Plot of land
Muti, Finland
€ 23,900
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Plot of landin Aekaeslompolo, Finland
Plot of land
Aekaeslompolo, Finland
€ 600,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Plot of landin Aska, Finland
Plot of land
Aska, Finland
€ 198,000
The coastline-land (14 hec.) for residential development. Facinating beachplots (8) at slope…
Plot of landin Koisjaervi, Finland
Plot of land
Koisjaervi, Finland
€ 34,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Plot of landin Southern Savonia, Finland
Plot of land
Southern Savonia, Finland
180 000 m²
€ 1,990,000
Finland Lake Saimaaa Plot with coastline Magnificent land with coastline on Lake Saimaa. The…
Plot of landin Southern Savonia, Finland
Plot of land
Southern Savonia, Finland
35 000 m²
€ 950,000
Finland Lake Saimaa Plot on the lake A very beautiful land on the shores of Lake Saimaa, on …
Plot of landin Mainland Finland, Finland
Plot of land
Mainland Finland, Finland
2 102 000 m²
€ 1,390,000
Finland Kuusamo, Northern Finland Ruka Ruka Plot for tourism, hunting, fishing Land with it…
Plot of landin Helsinki, Finland
Plot of land
Helsinki, Finland
17 900 m²
€ 2,780,000
Finland agglomeration of Helsinki.Espoo community Kirkkonummi Forest plot and villa Forest p…
Plot of landin Sepaenkylae, Finland
Plot of land
Sepaenkylae, Finland
€ 68,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Plot of landin Kittilae, Finland
Plot of land
Kittilae, Finland
€ 1,198,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Plot of landin Pello, Finland
Plot of land
Pello, Finland
€ 29,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this site
Plot of landin Luhanka, Finland
Plot of land
Luhanka, Finland
€ 249,000
The island is for sale in Central Finland, Luhanka. From the center of Luhanka by boat 10min…
