Finland
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Finland
New houses in Finland
All new buildings in Finland
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Finland
Residential
Apartment in Finland
House in Finland
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Finland
Luxury Properties in Finland
Find an Agent in Finland
Real estate agencies in Finland
Agents in Finland
Commercial
All commercial properties in Finland
Restaurant
Office
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Finland
Find an Agent in Finland
Real estate agencies in Finland
Agents in Finland
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Finland
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Finland
Lands for sale in Finland
Clear all
30 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
€ 145,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Plot of land
Petas, Finland
€ 1,990,000
Plot of land
Eraejaervi, Finland
€ 22,000
Plot for suburban construction on the shores of Lake Yukanyarvi in the town of Ruokolahti. T…
Plot of land
Kittilae, Finland
€ 115,000
A well-maintained forest farm near Levi. The property offers a wonderful view of Pyhä and Kä…
Plot of land
Kittilae, Finland
€ 59,000
Build your favorite holiday home near Lake Levijärvi. It is easy to go cross-country skiing …
Plot of land
Muurla, Finland
€ 59,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Plot of land
Kittilae, Finland
€ 119,000
Plot of land
Aekaeslompolo, Finland
€ 38,000
Plot of land
Vanjaervi, Finland
€ 99,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information on this facility.
Plot of land
Turun seutukunta, Finland
€ 60,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information on this installation.
Plot of land
Turun seutukunta, Finland
€ 45,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Plot of land
Tolkkinen, Finland
€ 219,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Plot of land
Pykaelikkoe, Finland
€ 12,000
For sale is a plot in Hammaslahti in the countryside on the edge of the field. The site is l…
Plot of land
Raahe, Finland
€ 80,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Plot of land
Yli-Raumo, Finland
€ 33,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Plot of land
Kittilae, Finland
€ 198,000
Now available beautiful plot of land by the Ounasjoki river. It covers an area of more than …
Plot of land
Sepaenkylae, Finland
€ 95,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Plot of land
Muti, Finland
€ 24,900
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Plot of land
Muti, Finland
€ 23,900
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Plot of land
Aekaeslompolo, Finland
€ 600,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Plot of land
Aska, Finland
€ 198,000
The coastline-land (14 hec.) for residential development. Facinating beachplots (8) at slope…
Plot of land
Koisjaervi, Finland
€ 34,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Plot of land
Southern Savonia, Finland
180 000 m²
€ 1,990,000
Finland Lake Saimaaa Plot with coastline Magnificent land with coastline on Lake Saimaa. The…
Plot of land
Southern Savonia, Finland
35 000 m²
€ 950,000
Finland Lake Saimaa Plot on the lake A very beautiful land on the shores of Lake Saimaa, on …
Plot of land
Mainland Finland, Finland
2 102 000 m²
€ 1,390,000
Finland Kuusamo, Northern Finland Ruka Ruka Plot for tourism, hunting, fishing Land with it…
Plot of land
Helsinki, Finland
17 900 m²
€ 2,780,000
Finland agglomeration of Helsinki.Espoo community Kirkkonummi Forest plot and villa Forest p…
Plot of land
Sepaenkylae, Finland
€ 68,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Plot of land
Kittilae, Finland
€ 1,198,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Plot of land
Pello, Finland
€ 29,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this site
Plot of land
Luhanka, Finland
€ 249,000
The island is for sale in Central Finland, Luhanka. From the center of Luhanka by boat 10min…
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map