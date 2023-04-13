Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Finland

Commercial real estate in Finland

restaurants
9
hotels
1
offices
22
manufacture buildings
1
shops
1
52 properties total found
Officein Haapavesi, Finland
Office
Haapavesi, Finland
Price on request
Officein Valto, Finland
Office
Valto, Finland
118 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 35,000
Officein Lahden seutukunta, Finland
Office
Lahden seutukunta, Finland
75 m² 1/7 Floor
€ 59,900
Restaurantin Lahden seutukunta, Finland
Restaurant
Lahden seutukunta, Finland
46 m² 1/8 Floor
€ 69,000
Officein Lahden seutukunta, Finland
Office
Lahden seutukunta, Finland
2 514 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 1,497,700
Commercialin Raahe, Finland
Commercial
Raahe, Finland
2 000 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 150,000
Restaurantin Kemi, Finland
Restaurant
Kemi, Finland
467 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 29,900
Restaurantin Lahden seutukunta, Finland
Restaurant
Lahden seutukunta, Finland
107 m² 1/8 Floor
€ 152,468
Restaurantin Saarenkylae, Finland
Restaurant
Saarenkylae, Finland
92 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 135,000
Commercialin Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Commercial
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Price on request
Commercialin Hanko, Finland
Commercial
Hanko, Finland
Price on request
Restaurantin Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Restaurant
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Price on request
Commercialin Hanko, Finland
Commercial
Hanko, Finland
Price on request
Commercialin Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Commercial
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Price on request
Commercialin Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Commercial
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Price on request
Commercialin Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Commercial
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Price on request
Commercialin Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Commercial
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Price on request
Commercialin Porvoo, Finland
Commercial
Porvoo, Finland
Price on request
Commercialin Loviisa, Finland
Commercial
Loviisa, Finland
Price on request
Officein Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Price on request
Officein Kotkan-Haminan seutukunta, Finland
Office
Kotkan-Haminan seutukunta, Finland
Price on request
Hotelin Lappeenrannan seutukunta, Finland
Hotel
Lappeenrannan seutukunta, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Manor in LappeenrantaYear bui…
Commercialin Lappeenrannan seutukunta, Finland
Commercial
Lappeenrannan seutukunta, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Lappeenranta car workshop Yea…
Restaurantin Juva, Finland
Restaurant
Juva, Finland
Price on request
¡Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by power!!! Commercial premises in JuvaY…
Restaurantin Parikkala, Finland
Restaurant
Parikkala, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Cafe / restaurant in the cent…
Officein Savonlinna, Finland
Office
Savonlinna, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Commercial premises in the c…
Officein Savonlinna, Finland
Office
Savonlinna, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Commercial premises in the ce…
Commercialin Saksala, Finland
Commercial
Saksala, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Commercial premises in KotkaT…
Officein Yli-Raumo, Finland
Office
Yli-Raumo, Finland
426 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 350,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Shopin Saloinen, Finland
Shop
Saloinen, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Commercial premises in Ruukh…

