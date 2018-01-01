New residence Sapphire 32 Residences with swimming pools and a co-working area close to Palm Jumeirah, JVC, Dubai

  1. Realting.com
Dubai, UAE
€163,208
About the complex

The residence features a gym and a fitness center, a swimming pool, a kids' pool and a playground, a games room, a parking, lounge areas, a co-working area.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2026.

Features of the flats
  • Floor-to-ceiling windows
  • Ceiling height - 3.4 m
  • Kitchen appliances
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Palm Jumeirah - 15 minutes
  • Burj Al Arab - 18 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 20 minutes
  • International airport - 30 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE

