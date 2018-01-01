New residence Sapphire 32 Residences with swimming pools and a co-working area close to Palm Jumeirah, JVC, Dubai

Dubai, UAE

from €415,836

70 m² 1

Completion date: 2026

Have you been interested in investments for a long time? Invest immediately with the GUARANTY of INCOME in the UAE real estate! - Guaranteed rental income on average 11%. - Favorable tax climate 0% for ownership and rental. - Protection of investors by the supervisory authorities of RERA and DLD. - Help in obtaining VNZH. - Our company is an exclusive partner of reliable developers. - High-quality and honest services with customer care. - Selection of the most liquid objects. - Help with resale and profit. Unique apartments in Creek Vistas Heights in the Sobha Hartland area The layout of the apartments provides for a spacious living room, combined with a dining room, a modern equipped kitchen and a bathroom with first-class plumbing. Panoramic floor-to-ceiling windows and spacious balconies overlooking Dubai Canal. Creek Vistas Heights will have at its disposal a wide range of modern amenities, including: a pool with a relaxation and tanning area, a modern gym, a barbecue area, playgrounds and sports grounds, private parking. Location: Creek Vistas Heights – part of the developed suburban area of Sobha Hartland. The complex is in close proximity to the Ras Al Khor Road and Al Ain Road motorways, which allows you to quickly get to any part of Dubai. Popular emirate areas such as Downtown Dubai, Business Bay and Nad Al Sheba are a 10-minute drive away. Dubai International Airport is also approximately a 15-minute drive away. Payment Plan: 10% - booking 50% - 10% after 3, 12, 15, 24 and 30 months after booking 40% - upon completion The return on investment in the Sobha Hartland area is estimated at 5.4% per annum. Investments in the United Arab Emirates are one of the most relevant areas today. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!