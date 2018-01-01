New residence Binghatti Orchid with a swimming pool and gardens, Jumeirah Village, Dubai, UAE

  1. Realting.com
About the complex

The residence features barbecue areas, gardens, a gym, bike and jogging tracks, a spa area, a swimming pool.

Completion - September, 2024.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • School - 5 minutes
  • Shopping mall - 2 minutes
  • Mall of Emirates - 7 minutes
  • Hospital - 5 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 10 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 12 minutes
Dubai, UAE

1 property 1
Invest in real estate in Dubai: record profits and guaranteed security! - Not subject to real estate tax and rental; - Real estate is growing at a price of 5-7% per year; - Interest-free installment for up to 3-5 years; - The best facilities at the best prices; - Strong liquidity; - High income 5-8% for annual rental; - The minimum investment amount is 1100,000 rubles. Premium apartments in the new Port de La Mer complex on the peninsula in the Jumeirah area. For all residents there are amenities: a private beach, restaurants and cafes, swimming pools, spa rooms, gyms, an outdoor park with playgrounds for children, parking. In walking distance: - Beach Port De La Mer — 5 minutes. - Dubai Mall – 5 minutes. - Dubai Center ( Downtown Dubai ) — 10 minutes. - Laguna Water Park – 10 minutes. - Dubai International Airport is 20 minutes away. Payment Plan: 20% - down payment 80% - within 2 months from the date of booking It is possible to show the apartment both personally and online. Call us and we will provide a free selection of the best UAE facilities for your budget and wishes!
We offer one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments with a panoramic view. The residence consists of two towers (30 and 36 floors) and features a gym, a swimming pool, children's playgrounds, a park. Advantages The buyer can obtain a residence permit of Dubai for investments in real estate in the amount of $ 205,000. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located 15 minutes drive from Dubai International Airport, ten minutes drive from the central district of Downtown Dubai, two minutes walk from the central park, near restaurants and cafes. Downtown Dubai - 10 minutes Park - 2 minutes Burj Khalifа - 18 minutes Burj Al Arab - 26 minutes Dubai Mall - 16 minutes Dubai Marina - 30 minutes Palm Jumeirah - 30 minutes Dxb Int’ Airport - 20 minutes Dubai is the main economic and financial hub of the country. Local real estate is mainly aimed at the prime property segment with mansions and residential skyscrapers. Most popular areas — Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Emirates Hills, Deira, Arabian Ranches. There are many objects in Dubai that are characterized as ”the largest“. Here are the tallest skyscraper in the world — the Burj Khalifa, the two highest hotels — the seven-star Burj Al Arab and the Rose Tower. One of the city’s main attractions is 5-slope indoor ski resort Ski Dubai with 60 m artificial mountain. Dubai shopping centers — Dubai Mall, BurJuman, Ibn Battuta Mall, Karama Centre, Lamcy Plaza, Mercato Mall and others — are among the largest in the world. The largest artificial island, Palm Jumeirah, has been created in the waters of the Persian Gulf.
We offer apartments with balconies and a panoramic view of the city. The residence features restaurants, gardens, a lounge, hotels, a promenade, a tennis academy, a gym. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located on Sheikh Zayed Road and right on the banks of the Dubai Water Canal. Burj Khalifa - 5.2 km (10 minutes) Dubai Mall - 10 minutes Sea - 4.1 km Airport - 19.1 km Palm Jumeirah - 15 minutes Burj Al Arab - 15 minutes Dubai International Airport - 15 minutes
