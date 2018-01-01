New residence Elysee Heights with a swimming pool, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

from €2,79M

2 025 m² 1

Completion date: 2025

Have you been interested in investments for a long time? Invest immediately with the GUARANTY of INCOME in the UAE real estate! - Guaranteed rental income on average 11%. - Favorable tax climate 0% for ownership and rental. - Protection of investors by the supervisory authorities of RERA and DLD. - Help in obtaining VNZH. - Our company is an exclusive partner of reliable developers. - High-quality and honest services with customer care. - Selection of the most liquid objects. - Help with resale and profit. Gourmet apartment in the Jadeel complex in the Umm Suqeim area! Residents will have access to spacious terraces with rooftop barbecue areas, which offers breathtaking views of the Persian Gulf and Burj Al Arab, a fitness center, swimming pools, cross and bicycle paths, playgrounds, parks and recreation areas. Jadeel is located in close proximity to the Jumeirah Street and Jumeirah Beach Road, which will allow residents to easily move around Dubai. At the same time, a number of the most popular places of the emirate can be reached in 20 minutes. These include, but are not limited to, Bluewaters Island, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Downtown Dubai and, most importantly, Dubai International Airport. Payment Plan: 50% - under construction 50% - upon completion We will arrange for you a safe deal with the developer. We provide legal support!