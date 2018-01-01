New residence Elysee Heights with a swimming pool, JVC, Dubai, UAE

  1. Realting.com
Dubai, UAE
€230,466
About the complex

The residence features a parking, a swimming pool, shops, around-the-clock security, a gym.

Completion - 1st quarter of 2026.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Kitchen appliances (built-in hob, dishwasher, built-in microwave, built-in fridge, washing machine)
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Airport - 30 minutes
  • Expo 2020 - 20 minutes
New building location
Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Other complexes
Residential complex Jadeel
Residential complex Jadeel
Dubai, UAE
from
€2,79M
Area 2 025 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2025
Have you been interested in investments for a long time? Invest immediately with the GUARANTY of INCOME in the UAE real estate! - Guaranteed rental income on average 11%. - Favorable tax climate 0% for ownership and rental. - Protection of investors by the supervisory authorities of RERA and DLD. - Help in obtaining VNZH. - Our company is an exclusive partner of reliable developers. - High-quality and honest services with customer care. - Selection of the most liquid objects. - Help with resale and profit. Gourmet apartment in the Jadeel complex in the Umm Suqeim area! Residents will have access to spacious terraces with rooftop barbecue areas, which offers breathtaking views of the Persian Gulf and Burj Al Arab, a fitness center, swimming pools, cross and bicycle paths, playgrounds, parks and recreation areas. Jadeel is located in close proximity to the Jumeirah Street and Jumeirah Beach Road, which will allow residents to easily move around Dubai. At the same time, a number of the most popular places of the emirate can be reached in 20 minutes. These include, but are not limited to, Bluewaters Island, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Downtown Dubai and, most importantly, Dubai International Airport. Payment Plan: 50% - under construction 50% - upon completion We will arrange for you a safe deal with the developer. We provide legal support!  
Residence Kvartira premium-klassa s velikolepnym vidom
Residence Kvartira premium-klassa s velikolepnym vidom
Dubai, UAE
from
€213,145
Area 21–250 m²
8 properties 8
Completion date: 2023
Real estate in Dubai at a bargain price with full legal support. Help with the transfer of funds. Free selection of real estate. Binghatti Corner – a new project of premium real estate in the sought-after residential area of Jumeirah Village Circle.Binghatti Corner – 33-story building with residential and commercial facilities. A distinctive feature of the exterior of the building – interwoven balconies, forming a cozy living space. INFRASTUCTURE OF THE COMPLEX: - supermarkets; - fitness center; - indoor pool; - pharmacies; - spa; - walking park; - kindergarten; - school. ECONOMIC ADVANCE: - Commission 0%; - A resident visa for up to 10 years with the right to renew; - Return on investment from 7%; - Interest-free installment plan; - High demand of tenants; - Only reliable developers; - Safe deal. WORK PLUSS WITH US: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - We will tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Dubai. - We will conduct free consultations and save your time on finding suitable options and buying. - We work without a commission. Write or call us and we will tell you about the most profitable offers of the real estate market in Dubai! Consultation is free!
Apartment building Studio | The V Tower | Tiger Group
Apartment building Studio | The V Tower | Tiger Group
Dubai, UAE
from
€106,000
Completion date: 2023
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing Studio apartment, located in Wadi Al Safa 5, known as The V Tower by Tiger Group Key Highlights; Best in class amenities & facilities Round the clock security Gated balanced lifestyle environmen Attractive payment plan options Nearby to world-class shopping mall Modern designed apartment & duplexes Amenities & Facilities; Studio 1 Bath Furnished BUA; 404 Sqft Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Barbeque area Gym Swimming pool Dining & Retail outlet Health care centre Leisure & Park Kid’s play area Restaurant & Cafe Supermarket & Shopping area Mosque School & Institute Spa & Sauna room Sports court Green surrounding Cycling, Jogging & Running area Fitness centre Gardens For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
