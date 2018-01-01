New residence Elysee Heights with a swimming pool, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Have you been interested in investments for a long time? Invest immediately with the GUARANTY of INCOME in the UAE real estate!
- Guaranteed rental income on average 11%.
- Favorable tax climate 0% for ownership and rental.
- Protection of investors by the supervisory authorities of RERA and DLD.
- Help in obtaining VNZH.
- Our company is an exclusive partner of reliable developers.
- High-quality and honest services with customer care.
- Selection of the most liquid objects.
- Help with resale and profit.
Gourmet apartment in the Jadeel complex in the Umm Suqeim area!
Residents will have access to spacious terraces with rooftop barbecue areas, which offers breathtaking views of the Persian Gulf and Burj Al Arab, a fitness center, swimming pools, cross and bicycle paths, playgrounds, parks and recreation areas.
Jadeel is located in close proximity to the Jumeirah Street and Jumeirah Beach Road, which will allow residents to easily move around Dubai. At the same time, a number of the most popular places of the emirate can be reached in 20 minutes. These include, but are not limited to, Bluewaters Island, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Downtown Dubai and, most importantly, Dubai International Airport.
Payment Plan:
50% - under construction
50% - upon completion
We will arrange for you a safe deal with the developer. We provide legal support!
Real estate in Dubai at a bargain price with full legal support. Help with the transfer of funds. Free selection of real estate.
Binghatti Corner – a new project of premium real estate in the sought-after residential area of Jumeirah Village Circle.Binghatti Corner – 33-story building with residential and commercial facilities. A distinctive feature of the exterior of the building – interwoven balconies, forming a cozy living space.
INFRASTUCTURE OF THE COMPLEX:
- supermarkets;
- fitness center;
- indoor pool;
- pharmacies;
- spa;
- walking park;
- kindergarten;
- school.
ECONOMIC ADVANCE:
- Commission 0%;
- A resident visa for up to 10 years with the right to renew;
- Return on investment from 7%;
- Interest-free installment plan;
- High demand of tenants;
- Only reliable developers;
- Safe deal.
WORK PLUSS WITH US:
- We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support.
- We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life.
- We will tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Dubai.
- We will conduct free consultations and save your time on finding suitable options and buying.
- We work without a commission.
Write or call us and we will tell you about the most profitable offers of the real estate market in Dubai! Consultation is free!
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing Studio apartment, located in Wadi Al Safa 5, known as The V Tower by Tiger Group
Key Highlights;
Best in class amenities & facilities
Round the clock security
Gated balanced lifestyle environmen
Attractive payment plan options
Nearby to world-class shopping mall
Modern designed apartment & duplexes
Amenities & Facilities;
Studio
1 Bath
Furnished
BUA; 404 Sqft
Balcony / Terrace
Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
Reception area
Barbeque area
Gym
Swimming pool
Dining & Retail outlet
Health care centre
Leisure & Park
Kid’s play area
Restaurant & Cafe
Supermarket & Shopping area
Mosque
School & Institute
Spa & Sauna room
Sports court
Green surrounding
Cycling, Jogging & Running area
Fitness centre
Gardens
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284