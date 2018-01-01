New apartments in the residential complex Hadley Heights with a wide range of services, Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai, UAE

The complex provides:
Kitchen features include built-in appliances and a contemporary breakfast counter that doubles as a workstation. Open plan living areas are designed for maximum comfort and relaxation. Featuring ergonomic seating that ensures your body is supported correctly, a comfortable coffee table perfect for gathering with family and friends, and a smart TV that allows you to access all the entertainment you need. The spacious bedrooms with high ceilings, large sunlight windows, and storage space for wardrobes put you at rest in a naturally-in-spired setting.Facilities and equipment in the house
Designed and finished to the highest quality specifications, all properties will feature porcelain floor tiles, ceiling-mounted LED lights, fully-integrated branded appliances, fully-fitted kitchens and branded appliances in the bathrooms.Location and nearby infrastructure