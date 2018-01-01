New apartments in the residential complex Hadley Heights with a wide range of services, Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai, UAE

  1. Realting.com
About the complex

The complex provides:

  • A beautiful lobby
  • 24-hour security
  • A pool deck
  • A children’s pool
  • Beautiful cabanas & sunken sunbeds
  • Shaded seating areas
  • Changing rooms
  • Zen Japanese garden
  • A treehouse
  • Bella Napoli Pizzeria
  • An outdoor cinema
  • Mini-golf
  • Table tennis
  • Pool aerobics
  • Pet daycare & play area
  • Como Lounge Cafe
  • Himalayan Tea House
  • Leos’ Da Vinci Art Academy
  • Boxing Training Academy
  • Dance Studio
  • Kid’s daycare & nursery
  • Guest valet parking
  • Multi-purpose events hall
  • Co-working centre
Features of the flats

Kitchen features include built-in appliances and a contemporary breakfast counter that doubles as a workstation. Open plan living areas are designed for maximum comfort and relaxation. Featuring ergonomic seating that ensures your body is supported correctly, a comfortable coffee table perfect for gathering with family and friends, and a smart TV that allows you to access all the entertainment you need. The spacious bedrooms with high ceilings, large sunlight windows, and storage space for wardrobes put you at rest in a naturally-in-spired setting.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Designed and finished to the highest quality specifications, all properties will feature porcelain floor tiles, ceiling-mounted LED lights, fully-integrated branded appliances, fully-fitted kitchens and branded appliances in the bathrooms.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Dubai Marina - 10 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 15 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 18 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 30 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
