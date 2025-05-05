Residential complex New One Park Square Residence with swimming pools, a sports ground and a club, JVC, Dubai, UAE

One Park Square is a new stylish project in the heart of JVC. The complex combines the elegant modern design and premium finishing materials, ensuring maximum comfort and functionality for its residents. The apartments are partly furnished, giving an opportunity to create the space, reflecting your own style. Spacious kitchens, equipped with high-quality Teka appliances, including fridges, stoves, ovens and dishwashers, offer everything necessary for comfortable life. High ceilings (3.3 m) and light walls create the feeling of breathing space and luminosity, and thought-out layouts of the flats ensure the high-class convenience level.

One Park Square offers its residents a wide range of modern amenities, making life really comfortable here. The outdoor 40-meter-long swimming pool for adults and the separate kids' pool will help to relax and to enjoy panoramic views. The barbecue area is ideal for meetings with friends and family. For outdoors adventurers, there is a jogging track and a fitness center, where you can keep fit without leaving the territory of the complex. The sports ground and the skate park add diversity to your sport activities, and the kids' playground guarantees, that your it will be interesting and safe for your children to play in the midst of greenery.

Amenities:

swimming pools for children and adults

sauna and steam bath

sports ground

jogging track

fitness center

skate park

kids' playground

barbecue area

clubhouse

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2028.

Payment plan (60/40)

Features of the flats

Partly furnished, fully equipped turnkey kitchen and bathrooms

Location and nearby infrastructure

Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) in Dubai offers numerous advantages for the residential project. It's notable for its convenient location, ensuring easy access to the main highways, facilitating getting around the city. The infrastructure of the area is well developed - there are shops, restaurants, parks, and schools here, making it attractive for families. JVC is famous for its low building density, which creates the comfortabel and cozy atmosphere. Moreover, the are is developing actively, opening new opportunities for investment and real estate price increase.