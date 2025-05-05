  1. Realting.com
  Apartments in the new Society House residence with a golf simulator, swimming pool and office spaces in the heart of Downtown Dubai, Dubai

Residential complex Apartments in the new Society House residence with a golf simulator, swimming pool and office spaces in the heart of Downtown Dubai, Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$546,416
18/05/2025
$546,416
17/05/2025
$544,397
16/05/2025
$544,763
14/05/2025
$692,021
13/05/2025
$684,642
11/05/2025
$683,166
10/05/2025
$685,450
09/05/2025
$679,882
08/05/2025
$677,410
07/05/2025
$679,744
14/04/2025
$676,691
13/04/2025
$677,088
12/04/2025
$679,617
11/04/2025
$694,973
10/04/2025
$697,806
09/04/2025
$701,316
08/04/2025
$700,878
06/04/2025
$701,287
05/04/2025
$694,899
04/04/2025
$704,188
;
20
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 22320
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2396446
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Welcome to Society House - a residential complex in the heart of Downtown Dubai. The project offers 404 fully furnished apartments. The kitchens are equipped with Smeg appliances. Every element has been carefully thought out to create the ideal interiors. We use the best materials - marble, brass and gold, attaching elegance and style to the interiors. The complex features four vertical gardens, which not only delight to the eye, but also add the unique shadow to the modern style and the cozy and fresh atmosphere to the house.

Society House offers a range of modern amenities, which will help you to enjoy every moment of life. You can keep fit in the spacial outdoor area for CrossFit or visit a fitness studio with the state-of-the-art equipment. For golf fiends, we have a virtual simulator, allowing to improve your skills without leaving home. There is also a private cinema at your service, which will allow you to enjoy the favourite films. For those, who appreciate business and work-related issues, there are modern office spaces, ideal for meetings and business talks. The 25-meter-long swimming pools is the ideal place to refresh and relax. Outdoor enthusiasts will be able to use the paddle court. And for children, there is also a safe play area, where they can have a good time.

Amenities

  • golf simulator
  • cinema
  • relaxation room
  • paddle courts
  • swimming pool
  • outdoor CrossFit
  • kids' playground
  • office spaces for business meetings and negotiations

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2026.

Payment plan:

  • Option 1 (60/40)
  • Option 2 (70/30)
Facilities and equipment in the house

Fully furnished apartments, Smeg appliances.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Downtown is famous for its luxury residential complexes and hotels, offers different accommodation options, which are fit for both short-term, and long-term stay. The infrastructure of Downtown is developed at a high level: restaurants with world-wide cuisines, cafes, entertainment facilities and cultural centers, such as Dubai Opera. It's notable, that the area is surrounded by picturesque parks and promenades, creating the cozy atmosphere for walks and leisure time. Safety and cleanness are the important aspects, which make Downtown attractive for life. Due to well-developed public transport network, including metro and trams, getting around the city becomes easy and convenient. In total, Downtown is a place, combining modernity, comfort and variety of opportunities for recreation and business, makin it ideal.

  • Dubai Mall - 5 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 11 minutes
  • Business Bay - 12 minutes
  • Museum of The Future – 15 minutes
  • Dubai Opera - 15 minutes
  • DIFC – 20 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

You are viewing
Residential complex Apartments in the new Society House residence with a golf simulator, swimming pool and office spaces in the heart of Downtown Dubai, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$546,416
