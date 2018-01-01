New complex of semi-detached villas with a swimming pool and a garden, Dubai, UAE

We offer furnished apartments with balconies.
The residence features a club, a gym, a roof-top swimming pool, a green area, a parking, a kids' playground.
Completion - middle of 2025.
Facilities and equipment in the house
65-inch Samsung TV
24-inch iMac
Bosch appliances
Alexa "smart home" technology
Location and nearby infrastructure
Mall of Emirates - 15 minutes
Burj Al Arab - 20 minutes
Dubai Marina - 20 minutes
Dubai International Airport - 28 minutes
Downtown Dubai - 20 minutes
Dubai Mall - 20 minutes
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its client 2 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Studio City, known as Beach Oasis by Azizi Development
Amenities & Facilities;
2 Bedroom
2 Bath
Unfurnished
BUA; 848 Sqft
Balcony / Terrace
Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
Reception area
Barbeque area
Swimming pool
Gym
Zen Garden
Yoga zone & Meditation area
Man-made beach
Educational facilities
CCTV
Security 24/7
Dining & Retail outlet
Leisure & Park area
Restaurant & Cafe
Cycling, Jogging & Running track
Spa & Sauna room
Fitness centre
Sports facilities
Shopping & Supermarket area
Location Nearby;
Dubai Autodrome – 05 mins
Motor City – 05 mins
Mohammed Bin Zayed Road – 05 mins
EXPO 2020 – 20 min
Dubai Marina – 20 mins
Al Maktoum International Airport – 25 mins
Museum of the Future – 25 mins
Palm Jumeirah – 25 mins
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284