  3. New complex of semi-detached villas with a swimming pool and a garden, Dubai, UAE

New complex of semi-detached villas with a swimming pool and a garden, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from
€1,80M
;
16
About the complex

The residence features a swimming pool, a landscaped garden, a kids' playground, a yoga area.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2026.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Dubai International Airport - 30 minutes
  • Mall of Emirates - 15 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 25 minutes
Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Residential complex IVY Gardens
Dubai, UAE
from
€258,864
Residential complex Park Horizon
Dubai, UAE
from
€509,751
Apartment building 4BR | Como Residence | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
from
€12,90M
Apartment building Rove
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
from
€267,829
Residence Sovremennaya kvartira v kultovom rayone
Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
from
€186,221
New complex of semi-detached villas with a swimming pool and a garden, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€1,80M
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Apartment building vida residence dubai mall 2
Apartment building vida residence dubai mall 2
Dubai, UAE
from
€753,740
Promotion: Sale Category: Apartment Area: Dubai Center Additional location: Vida Residences Dubai Mall 2 Bedrooms: 2  Bathrooms: 2 + powder  Parking: 1 Floor: Middle floor  Furnished: Unfurnished   Balcony: Yes Availability: Out of Plan Built-up area: 1136 sq. Ft.
Agency
DOM REAL ESTATE
Residential complex New residence Pearl House with a swimming pool and a green area, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Pearl House with a swimming pool and a green area, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€220,762
We offer furnished apartments with balconies. The residence features a club, a gym, a roof-top swimming pool, a green area, a parking, a kids' playground. Completion - middle of 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house 65-inch Samsung TV 24-inch iMac Bosch appliances Alexa "smart home" technology Location and nearby infrastructure Mall of Emirates - 15 minutes Burj Al Arab - 20 minutes Dubai Marina - 20 minutes Dubai International Airport - 28 minutes Downtown Dubai - 20 minutes Dubai Mall - 20 minutes
Agency
TRANIO
Apartment building 2BR | Beach Oasis | Prime Location
Apartment building 2BR | Beach Oasis | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
from
€305,000
The year of construction 2024
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its client 2 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Studio City, known as Beach Oasis by Azizi Development Amenities & Facilities; 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 848 Sqft Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Barbeque area Swimming pool Gym Zen Garden Yoga zone & Meditation area Man-made beach Educational facilities CCTV Security 24/7 Dining & Retail outlet Leisure & Park area Restaurant & Cafe Cycling, Jogging & Running track Spa & Sauna room Fitness centre Sports facilities Shopping & Supermarket area Location Nearby; Dubai Autodrome – 05 mins Motor City – 05 mins Mohammed Bin Zayed Road – 05 mins EXPO 2020 – 20 min Dubai Marina – 20 mins Al Maktoum International Airport – 25 mins Museum of the Future – 25 mins Palm Jumeirah – 25 mins For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Agency
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers
