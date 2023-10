Dubai, UAE

from €2,51M

274 m² 1

Completion date: 2026

Want to invest favorably and increase your capital? Property in the UAE is the best option for investment today! - The growth of the market and the economy of the country. - Taxes 0% and security. YOUR GOOD FROM THE GIVER IN THE AREND OR SALE - YOUR! - We will help to acquire real estate in person and remotely. - Only experienced brokers who can find a profitable object for any means. - Permanent profit in currency from rent without the need to stay in the country. - Assistance in obtaining a resident visa and opening accounts, companies. - Providing interest-free installments of up to 3-5 years for residents. - Assistance in the resale of property and income. Apartments in the new Erin complex in the Central Park community. Residents of the project will be offered a wide selection of amenities: pools and a fountain, water platforms for games, treadmills, a gym in the fresh air, a spa area and a sauna, spaces for yoga, sports grounds, tennis courts and more. Erin is located near the main transport arteries: Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Wasl Road. They provide unhindered access to Dubai's iconic attractions and facilities: 1 minute to City Walk Shopping Center. 10 minutes to the beach 15 minutes to Burj Al Arab and La Mer Beach. 15 minutes to Dubai International Airport. 20 minutes to Palm Jumeirah Island and Dubai Marina. Convenient location and close proximity to attractions and advanced infrastructure makes Erin a highly profitable investment. Payment Plan: 20% - booking 10% - September 2023 10% - March 2024 10% - September 2024 10% - March 2025 10% - September 2025 30% - upon completion in April 2026 Write or call us, select real estate for your preferences. We organize a safe deal with the developer!