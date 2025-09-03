Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Odesa Raion
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Odesa Raion, Ukraine

Odesa
10
10 properties total found
Shop 27 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Shop 27 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Number of floors 1
The plot is the right shape
Price on request
Leave a request
Shop 42 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Shop 42 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse on the sea. Cottage village of the Black Sea Riviera. Protected territory, its par…
Price on request
Leave a request
Shop 42 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Shop 42 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Modern, stylish house. The repairs are made in light colors. Spacious kitchen-studio 45 sq.m…
Price on request
Leave a request
Shop 48 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Shop 48 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 48 m²
The plot is the right shape. There's an unfinished structure. Fenced off
Price on request
Leave a request
Shop 92 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Shop 92 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 92
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 2
The site is correct. New cut. Close location to the city
Price on request
Leave a request
Shop 47 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Shop 47 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Number of floors 2
We have the same as everyone else, but you will receive the best lawyers, the protection and…
Price on request
Leave a request
Shop 70 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Shop 70 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
The site is correct rectangular shape. smooth. Communications nearby
Price on request
Leave a request
Shop 50 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Shop 50 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
The site is correct, near all communications
Price on request
Leave a request
Shop 190 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Shop 190 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
We have the same way like everyone else, but you will receive the best lawyers, protection a…
Price on request
Leave a request
Shop 302 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Shop 302 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 8
Area 302 m²
A house is an alternative to an apartment. Gypsies built, conscientiously, thoughtfully, can…
Price on request
Leave a request

Property types in Odesa Raion

сommercial property
restaurants
hotels
offices
warehouses
Realting.com
Go