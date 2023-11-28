UAE
Realting.com
Ukraine
Commercial
Odesa
Shops
Shops for sale in Odesa, Ukraine
34 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Shop 3 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
3
121 m²
Room under the store, non-residential fund. Front entrance. Good location of the house
€82,130
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop 5 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
5
151 m²
Ready shop in a luxury centre!
€4,107
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop 10 rooms with basement
Odessa, Ukraine
10
260 m²
Two levels: the first floor (115 sq.) Two main trading rooms (70 + 17 sq. M), a basement (45…
€8,213
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop 3 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
3
160 m²
Ready beauty salon. Room in 2 levels. 115- ground floor, 45 sq.m. - on the second floor. 50 000 UAH
€1,643
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop 2 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
2
112 m²
Shop on Ristelevskoye Street. Window windows, door. Hall 70 sq.m
€1,825
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop 3 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
3
155 m²
facade room for shop, pharmacy, salon, office, bank, cafe and other... Area 155 meters, grou…
€2,008
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop
Odessa, Ukraine
826 m²
Finished active store in a separate building. Brisk intersection. Maybe under any kind of ac…
€4,563
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop 3 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
3
45 m²
Ready shop in a luxury centre! Repair
€1,643
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop 2 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
2
54 m²
Room for shop, salon, cafe. Very active intersection
€913
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop 8 rooms with yard
Odessa, Ukraine
8
500 m²
Finished shop divided into 4 independent entrances, 8 facade windows and entrance, second ex…
€912,556
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop 9 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
9
120 m²
Office premises with major repairs, basement, facade entrance from Assumption Street, 5 faca…
€80,305
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop 2 rooms with yard
Odessa, Ukraine
2
44 m²
Beautiful view facade on Midefontanskaya with its separate entrance and porch, at the inters…
€72,092
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop 3 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
3
47 m²
Room with renovations in a new complex of houses with a beautiful facade entrance group. Eas…
€40,152
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop 2 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
2
50 m²
Ready shop. Place through passage
€100,381
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop 1 room
Odessa, Ukraine
1
170 m²
Capital structure in the center of Primorsky district. Building after reconstruction and maj…
€248,215
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop 1 room
Odessa, Ukraine
1
159 m²
Capital structure in the center of Primorsky district. Building after reconstruction and maj…
€152,351
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop 1 room
Odessa, Ukraine
1
42 m²
€41,065
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop 6 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
6
111 m²
Great for rent. Facade on Konaya Street, near the New Market, on the facade of 2 separate ro…
€136,883
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop 2 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
2
211 m²
€2,28M
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop 3 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
3
155 m²
Large shopping ash 90 m, comfortable utility rooms. Large window windows. Fire and security …
€438,027
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop 3 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
3
70 m²
Passage and travel space for any activity
€127,758
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop 2 rooms with air conditioning, with yard
Odessa, Ukraine
2
47 m²
interesting office-shop in a public and "travel" place, facade entrance with windows, shoppi…
€82,130
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop 5 rooms with air conditioning
Odessa, Ukraine
5
420 m²
separate building, operating motor show, possible for any type of activity (bank, office, re…
€730,045
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop 2 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
2
33 m²
The room was used under a shop, possibly under any type of activity. Front entrance. Excelle…
€54,753
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop 2 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
2
84 m²
A wonderful option for a shop or office, the facade comes to Uspenskoe, a well-viewed window…
€109,507
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop
Odessa, Ukraine
142 m²
Capital construction in the center of Primorsky district. Building after reconstruction and …
€104,944
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop
Odessa, Ukraine
100 m²
2 shopping halls, warehouse, office, 2 entrances (facade and warehouse), 3 large facade windows
€168,823
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop 1 room
Odessa, Ukraine
1
32 m²
A finished office-store with a facade entrance in a crowded and traveling place opposite Cos…
€38,327
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop
Odessa, Ukraine
270 m²
Ready food store, 270 sq.m., 2 facade entrances, facade windows, alarm, internet, equipment,…
€155,135
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop 6 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
6
111 m²
Great for rent. Facade on Konaya Street, near the New Market, on the facade of 2 separate ro…
€136,883
Recommend
Leave a request
Show next 30 properties
1
2
