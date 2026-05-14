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Terraced Apartments for sale in Odesa, Ukraine

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1 BHK
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1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
1 bedroom apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 12
LELELEKA by Odesa is a premium medical project in the center of Odessa in the format of a se…
$500,000
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Properties features in Odesa, Ukraine

with Sea view
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