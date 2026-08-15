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Houses for sale in Odesa, Ukraine

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396 properties total found
House in Odesa, Ukraine
House
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 677 m²
ALET COURT FOR MY COURT IN THE RIVER 124A; 677 m ² to124; EXACTSTORY There's a gorgeous hou…
$1,20M
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Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
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House in Odesa, Ukraine
House
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 600 m²
8546. . . We offer for sale 3 - x floor house in r - not 10 tbsp. Fontana. The total area of…
$950,000
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House in Odesa, Ukraine
House
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 70 m²
16602 I will sell a plot with a house on the Fontana Road. Right shape. A plot of 5 acres. N…
$210,000
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
House in Odesa, Ukraine
House
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 350 m²
25005 I will sell a house on Tolbukhin. Total area of 350 sq.m. Twelve rooms, with access to…
$250,000
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House in Odesa, Ukraine
House
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 60 m²
34925 I will sell my townhouse 60 m2 with a backyard and a closed area for parking. Separate…
$35,000
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House in Odesa, Ukraine
House
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 500 m²
29609. I will sell a luxurious 2-storey house, modern buildings, on the Fountain. Completed …
$1,60M
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TekceTekce
House in Odesa, Ukraine
House
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 1 664 m²
14554 Sale of a 2-story building at Primorsky Boulevard. The building is made in the style o…
$4,50M
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House in Odesa, Ukraine
House
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 105 m²
36336 I will sell the house on the 7th station of Fontana, near Arcadia and the sea. The hou…
$240,000
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House in Odesa, Ukraine
House
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 70 m²
21544 I offer for sale a house in Vuzovsky district. The total area of 70 square meters is l…
$85,000
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House in Odesa, Ukraine
House
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 68 m²
24559 I'll sell the house. Kotovsky. Total area of 68 sq.m. The condition will allow new own…
$75,000
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House in Odesa, Ukraine
House
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 90 m²
18475 We offer for sale a house in Malinovsky district. A shell house and aerated concrete. …
$47,000
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House in Odesa, Ukraine
House
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 374 m²
35970. On sale a spacious house in the Kiev district, the district of Tavria Vuzovskaya We …
$430,000
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House in Odesa, Ukraine
House
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 170 m²
29977. For sale a 2-storey house in the Dacha. Made of high quality materials. The total are…
$265,000
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House in Odesa, Ukraine
House
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 250 m²
27693. I will sell a new 2-storey house in a closed cooperative on the Fountain. The red br…
$450,000
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House in Odesa, Ukraine
House
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 210 m²
28339 I'll sell a house in Lenposelka. Total area of 210 sq.m. Two floors to your design. It…
$45,000
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House in Odesa, Ukraine
House
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 396 m²
21407 Sale of a four-storey house with a plot on Lustdorf Road. The total area of the house …
$345,000
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House in Odesa, Ukraine
House
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 815 m²
24938. I will sell a luxurious mansion near the sea for 9 st. Fountain. Total area of 815 sq…
$1,10M
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House in Odesa, Ukraine
House
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 600 m²
We offer for sale a stylish and spacious brick house located in a quiet, landscaped area. A …
$3,00M
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Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
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House in Odesa, Ukraine
House
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 200 m²
27351 I will sell a 2-storey house on Kovalevsky Dacha. Total area of 200 sq.m. Spacious com…
$250,000
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House in Odesa, Ukraine
House
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 640 m²
15859 I will sell a 2-storey house with a plot of 11 acres. The house has been renovated in …
$133,250
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House in Odesa, Ukraine
House
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 70 m²
33427 I will sell a house in the area of Perespy. Total area of 70 sq.m. Planned for 2 bedro…
$41,000
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House in Odesa, Ukraine
House
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 170 m²
30264. Selling a stylish house near the sea in the Kovalevsky Dacha area. 10 minutes from th…
$240,000
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House in Odesa, Ukraine
House
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 240 m²
№ 3817. . . Selling 3 - x floor house on 10 tbsp. Fontana. The total area of 240 sq.m. Mode…
$520,000
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House in Odesa, Ukraine
House
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 145 m²
24039 I will serve a two-storey house on Slobodka. The total area is 145 sq.m. The house is …
$130,000
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House in Odesa, Ukraine
House
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 420 m²
Elegant mansion on French Boulevard: the history of the comfort I hope you're honored by yo…
$1,50M
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
House in Odesa, Ukraine
House
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 233 m²
24319 I will sell a house in a closed complex on Lviv. Total area of 233 sq.m. Modern renova…
$350,000
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House in Odesa, Ukraine
House
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 140 m²
33290. On sale a modern house on Maria Demchenko Street, Odessa. The two-storey house with …
$305,000
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House in Odesa, Ukraine
House
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 650 m²
38368 I will sell a spacious three-storey house on Kotovsky. The total area is 680 square me…
$115,000
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House in Odesa, Ukraine
House
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 250 m²
25886. I'll sell the house on the Fountain. Author's design in Spanish style. Modern repair …
$670,000
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House in Odesa, Ukraine
House
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 64 m²
17233 I will sell a box of a house on a plot of 2 acres in the Primorsky district. Free plan…
$18,000
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