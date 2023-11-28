Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Residential
  4. Odesa
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Odesa, Ukraine

cottages
7
townhouses
4
House To archive
Clear all
1 959 properties total found
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Odesa, Ukraine
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
Plot area: 3 acres of land (gos.act)  House of red brick, monolithic overlap, insulation ba…
€232,702
Leave a request
3 room house in Odesa, Ukraine
3 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
€185,000
Leave a request
3 room house with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with garage in Odesa, Ukraine
3 room house with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with garage
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
€333,083
Leave a request
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Odesa, Ukraine
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
House 130m2, plot 4 hundred, swimming pool in the yard, 3 bedrooms, kitchen living room 45m2…
€546,621
Leave a request
3 room house with appliances, with with repair in Odesa, Ukraine
3 room house with appliances, with with repair
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
Very beautiful and high-quality design interior, every detail and detail is thought out. Th…
€720,919
Leave a request
4 room house in Odesa, Ukraine
4 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 240 m²
Floor 1/2
€246,390
Leave a request
2 room house in Odesa, Ukraine
2 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/1
€31,939
Leave a request
4 room house in Odesa, Ukraine
4 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 158 m²
Floor 1/2
€301,143
Leave a request
House in Odesa, Ukraine
House
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/1
€16,426
Leave a request
2 room house in Odesa, Ukraine
2 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/1
€34,221
Leave a request
4 room house in Odesa, Ukraine
4 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 165 m²
Floor 1/2
€168,823
Leave a request
5 room house in Odesa, Ukraine
5 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/2
€314,832
Leave a request
4 room house in Odesa, Ukraine
4 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/2
€319,395
Leave a request
House in Odesa, Ukraine
House
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/2
€17,795
Leave a request
2 room house in Odesa, Ukraine
2 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/2
€23,726
Leave a request
3 room house in Odesa, Ukraine
3 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/2
€30,114
Leave a request
3 room house in Odesa, Ukraine
3 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/2
€35,590
Leave a request
House in Odesa, Ukraine
House
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/2
€17,795
Leave a request
House in Odesa, Ukraine
House
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/2
€11,863
Leave a request
3 room house in Odesa, Ukraine
3 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 81 m²
Floor 1/2
€62,966
Leave a request
8 room house in Odesa, Ukraine
8 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 8
Area 500 m²
Floor 1/4
€474,529
Leave a request
2 room house in Odesa, Ukraine
2 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/1
€25,552
Leave a request
3 room house in Odesa, Ukraine
3 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/1
€50,191
Leave a request
3 room house in Odesa, Ukraine
3 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/2
€64,791
Leave a request
3 room house in Odesa, Ukraine
3 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/1
€53,841
Leave a request
4 room house in Odesa, Ukraine
4 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 600 m²
Floor 1/3
€684,417
Leave a request
2 room house in Odesa, Ukraine
2 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/1
€22,814
Leave a request
4 room house in Odesa, Ukraine
4 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/1
€86,693
Leave a request
2 room house in Odesa, Ukraine
2 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/2
€60,229
Leave a request
5 room house in Odesa, Ukraine
5 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/2
€62,054
Leave a request

Properties features in Odesa, Ukraine

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir