Luxury villas with a view of the sea in the center of Kalkan, Turkey

We offer furnished villas with saunas, jacuzzis and Turkish baths, sea views, parking spaces, gardens, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, barbecue areas.
Completion - 2024.Features of the flats
Ground floor: a living room, a kitchen, a toilet, a pool terrace.
First floor: two bedrooms with private bathrooms and a shared sea view balcony. The master bedroom has a jacuzzi and a dressing room.
Second floor: a master bedroom with a bathroom, a jacuzzi and a roof-top terrace.
Basement floor: two bedrooms with bathrooms, a swimming pool, a sauna, a hamam, a gym, a cinema, a laundry, a storage, a toilet.Facilities and equipment in the house