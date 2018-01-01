  1. Realting.com
  Luxury villas with a view of the sea in the center of Kalkan, Turkey

Luxury villas with a view of the sea in the center of Kalkan, Turkey

Ulugoel, Turkey
from
€650,000
About the complex

We offer furnished villas with saunas, jacuzzis and Turkish baths, sea views, parking spaces, gardens, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, barbecue areas.

Completion - 2024.

Features of the flats

Ground floor: a living room, a kitchen, a toilet, a pool terrace.

First floor: two bedrooms with private bathrooms and a shared sea view balcony. The master bedroom has a jacuzzi and a dressing room.

Second floor: a master bedroom with a bathroom, a jacuzzi and a roof-top terrace.

Basement floor: two bedrooms with bathrooms, a swimming pool, a sauna, a hamam, a gym, a cinema, a laundry, a storage, a toilet.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Air conditioning
  • Fireplace
  • TV
  • Kitchen appliances (built-in oven, hob, microwave, fridge, dishwasher)
  • Washing machine
  • Underfloor heating
New building location
Ulugoel, Turkey

You are viewing
Luxury villas with a view of the sea in the center of Kalkan, Turkey
Ulugoel, Turkey
from
€650,000
