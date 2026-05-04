Apartment in a new building G-Hub

G-Hub is a next-generation mixed-use residential project located in Sefaköy, Küçükçekmece – Istanbul, developed by Mar Gayrimenkul, combining residences, offices, medical units, and commercial spaces in one modern lifestyle concept.
G-Hub is scheduled for delivery in June 2026, featuring low-rise high-density architecture and integrated with Biruni University Hospital, offering a prime option for both living and investment.
10 Advantages of the G-Hub Project
Strategic Location: Situated in Sefaköy, close to E-5 and Metrobus.
Mixed-Use Concept: Combines residential, office, medical, and retail spaces.
Healthcare Integration: Directly connected to Biruni University Hospital (600 beds).
Medical Living Concept: Ideal for healthcare workers, patients, and visitors.
High Rental Potential: Diverse usage brings consistent rental income.
Modern Architecture: Low-rise buildings with smart, dense planning.
Strong Investment Value: Located in one of Istanbul’s fastest-growing areas.
Variety of Units: 1+1, 1+1.5, and 2+1 residences for different lifestyles.
Health-Oriented Living: Merges healthcare access with daily life.
Close to Education & Health Facilities: Surrounded by universities and clinics.