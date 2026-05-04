  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Kucukcekmece
  4. Apartment in a new building G-Hub

Apartment in a new building G-Hub

Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$485,000
;
15
Leave a request
ID: 39647
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/08/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Kucukcekmece

About the complex

G-Hub is a next-generation mixed-use residential project located in Sefaköy, Küçükçekmece – Istanbul, developed by Mar Gayrimenkul, combining residences, offices, medical units, and commercial spaces in one modern lifestyle concept.

G-Hub is scheduled for delivery in June 2026, featuring low-rise high-density architecture and integrated with Biruni University Hospital, offering a prime option for both living and investment.

10 Advantages of the G-Hub Project

  1. Strategic Location: Situated in Sefaköy, close to E-5 and Metrobus.

  2. Mixed-Use Concept: Combines residential, office, medical, and retail spaces.

  3. Healthcare Integration: Directly connected to Biruni University Hospital (600 beds).

  4. Medical Living Concept: Ideal for healthcare workers, patients, and visitors.

  5. High Rental Potential: Diverse usage brings consistent rental income.

  6. Modern Architecture: Low-rise buildings with smart, dense planning.

  7. Strong Investment Value: Located in one of Istanbul’s fastest-growing areas.

  8. Variety of Units: 1+1, 1+1.5, and 2+1 residences for different lifestyles.

  9. Health-Oriented Living: Merges healthcare access with daily life.

  10. Close to Education & Health Facilities: Surrounded by universities and clinics.

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Kucukcekmece, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex ЖИЛОЙ КОМПЛЕКС
Alanya, Turkey
from
$324,371
Residential complex Residential complex one kilometre from the sea, in an ecologically clean resort area Konakli, Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$131,673
Apartment building Nobby Garden 2
Alanya, Turkey
from
$197,182
Apartment building PAYaLLAR TAUERS
Alanya, Turkey
from
$131,627
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and green areas, Yalikavak, Turkey
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$1,69M
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building G-Hub
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$485,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building PRESTIGIOUS PROJECT IN ŞİŞLİ
Apartment building PRESTIGIOUS PROJECT IN ŞİŞLİ
Apartment building PRESTIGIOUS PROJECT IN ŞİŞLİ
Apartment building PRESTIGIOUS PROJECT IN ŞİŞLİ
Apartment building PRESTIGIOUS PROJECT IN ŞİŞLİ
Show all Apartment building PRESTIGIOUS PROJECT IN ŞİŞLİ
Apartment building PRESTIGIOUS PROJECT IN ŞİŞLİ
Sisli, Turkey
from
$453,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 6
Project located in four blocks, is full of city. Designed with a timeless architecture, the apartment options bring your dreams to the center. Our project consists of 1+1 2+1 3+1 Simple flats and 2+1 3+1 4+1 Duplex flats. For those who have an active and dynamic working life, every det…
Agency
Yusuf Ali
Leave a request
Residential complex Anka Residence
Residential complex Anka Residence
Residential complex Anka Residence
Residential complex Anka Residence
Residential complex Anka Residence
Show all Residential complex Anka Residence
Residential complex Anka Residence
Alanya, Turkey
from
$105,545
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 6
5-storey residential complex for 20 apartments is being built in  Okurjalar district, which is opened for a residence permit. 150 meters to the main road It is located 700 meters from the sea. Infrastructure – Hammam, Fitness, Sauna, Outdoor pool, Camellia Technical features of the proje…
Agency
Alanya Property Sales
Leave a request
Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul Apartment Compound
Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul Apartment Compound
Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul Apartment Compound
Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul Apartment Compound
Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul Apartment Compound
Show all Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul Apartment Compound
Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul Apartment Compound
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$227,114
Why this property؟ It is within a privileged location in the Yakuplu neighborhood, one of the most prestigious neighborhoods of Beylikdüzü. An investment opportunity near the most significant infrastructure projects in Turkey. It is next to the main transportation lines and close to public u…
Agency
Binaa Investment
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Turkey Real Estate Market in 2026
04.05.2026
Turkey Real Estate Market in 2026
How to Rent a Home in Turkey for Foreigners
23.03.2026
How to Rent a Home in Turkey for Foreigners
“Turkey Is No Longer the Same?”: Honest Analysis of the Real Estate Market in 2026
28.01.2026
“Turkey Is No Longer the Same?”: Honest Analysis of the Real Estate Market in 2026
What to See in Istanbul: 15+ Main Attractions and a 2-day Itinerary
18.12.2025
What to See in Istanbul: 15+ Main Attractions and a 2-day Itinerary
Maintenance of Real Estate in Turkey for Foreigners: What You Need to Know About Taxes, Utilities, and Insurance
29.09.2025
Maintenance of Real Estate in Turkey for Foreigners: What You Need to Know About Taxes, Utilities, and Insurance
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
21.07.2025
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
17.06.2025
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Show all publications