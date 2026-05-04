Apartment in a new building G-Hub

G-Hub is a next-generation mixed-use residential project located in Sefaköy, Küçükçekmece – Istanbul, developed by Mar Gayrimenkul, combining residences, offices, medical units, and commercial spaces in one modern lifestyle concept.

G-Hub is scheduled for delivery in June 2026, featuring low-rise high-density architecture and integrated with Biruni University Hospital, offering a prime option for both living and investment.

10 Advantages of the G-Hub Project