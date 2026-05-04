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Apartment in a new building Seba Central

Kagithane, Turkey
from
$878,000
;
5
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ID: 39613
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 28/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Kagithane

About the complex

Seba Central is a modern mixed-use development in Kağıthane, Istanbul, combining residences, offices, and retail within a contemporary, well-planned urban concept.

Seba Central offers efficient apartments, quality finishes, strong transport links, and proximity to business hubs, green areas, and riverside paths for lifestyle and investment value.

Key Advantages:
 1. Prime Kağıthane location on Istanbul’s European side.
 2. Fast-developing central district with high demand.
 3. Easy access to metro lines, highways, and main roads.
 4. Mixed-use concept: residential, office, and retail.
 5. Modern architecture by a reputable developer.
 6. Efficient layouts with smart space utilization.
 7. Close to Maslak, Levent, and Şişli business centers.
 8. Near universities, hospitals, and shopping malls.
 9. Riverside setting with green areas and walking paths.
 10. Strong capital appreciation and investment potential.

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Kagithane, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Transportation
Leisure

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Apartment in a new building Seba Central
Kagithane, Turkey
from
$878,000
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