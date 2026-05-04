Apartment in a new building Seba Central

Seba Central is a modern mixed-use development in Kağıthane, Istanbul, combining residences, offices, and retail within a contemporary, well-planned urban concept.

Seba Central offers efficient apartments, quality finishes, strong transport links, and proximity to business hubs, green areas, and riverside paths for lifestyle and investment value.

Key Advantages:

1. Prime Kağıthane location on Istanbul’s European side.

2. Fast-developing central district with high demand.

3. Easy access to metro lines, highways, and main roads.

4. Mixed-use concept: residential, office, and retail.

5. Modern architecture by a reputable developer.

6. Efficient layouts with smart space utilization.

7. Close to Maslak, Levent, and Şişli business centers.

8. Near universities, hospitals, and shopping malls.

9. Riverside setting with green areas and walking paths.

10. Strong capital appreciation and investment potential.