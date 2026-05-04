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Apartment in a new building Luna Dragos

Maltepe, Turkey
from
$330,256
;
6
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ID: 38898
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Maltepe
  • Metro
    Esenkent (~ 600 m)
  • Metro
    Gülsuyu (~ 900 m)

About the complex

Luna Dragos is a large-scale mixed-use development in Maltepe on Istanbul’s Asian side, combining 689 residences with commercial spaces in a community-oriented layout near key transport routes.

Luna Dragos offers sea and city views, extensive social facilities, and family-focused amenities, positioned close to metro lines and highways, supporting both end-use living and long-term investment.

10 Specific Advantages of Luna Dragos Project 

  1. Located in Maltepe, a coastal district with direct access to Dragos area

  2. Large-scale project with 689 residential units and 55 commercial units

  3. Apartment types limited to 1+1 and 2+1 for efficient urban living

  4. Panoramic Marmara Sea views from selected residential units

  5. Outdoor swimming pool integrated into landscaped communal areas

  6. Full wellness facilities including Turkish bath, sauna, and steam room

  7. Designed family zones with playgrounds and green social spaces

  8. On-site commercial units serving daily needs within the project

  9. Close to E-5, TEM, metro, and public transportation connections

  10. Positioned in a development zone with rising residential demand

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Maltepe, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Leisure

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Apartment in a new building Luna Dragos
Maltepe, Turkey
from
$330,256
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