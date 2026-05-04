Apartment in a new building Luna Dragos

Luna Dragos is a large-scale mixed-use development in Maltepe on Istanbul’s Asian side, combining 689 residences with commercial spaces in a community-oriented layout near key transport routes.
Luna Dragos offers sea and city views, extensive social facilities, and family-focused amenities, positioned close to metro lines and highways, supporting both end-use living and long-term investment.
10 Specific Advantages of Luna Dragos Project
Located in Maltepe, a coastal district with direct access to Dragos area
Large-scale project with 689 residential units and 55 commercial units
Apartment types limited to 1+1 and 2+1 for efficient urban living
Panoramic Marmara Sea views from selected residential units
Outdoor swimming pool integrated into landscaped communal areas
Full wellness facilities including Turkish bath, sauna, and steam room
Designed family zones with playgrounds and green social spaces
On-site commercial units serving daily needs within the project
Close to E-5, TEM, metro, and public transportation connections
Positioned in a development zone with rising residential demand