Apartment in a new building Ataköy Project

Ataköy Marinada Residence is an ultra-luxury waterfront development in Bakirkoy, offering premium istanbul property for sale directly on Atakoy Marina. The project features only 72 exclusive residences designed by Tabanlıoğlu Mimarlık with panoramic Marmara Sea views.

Ataköy Marinada Residence combines elite coastal living with strong investment potential in Istanbul’s luxury real estate market. The project is suitable for Turkish citizenship and real estate residence with excellent rental and resale opportunities.

Project Advantages

Direct Marina Location : Exceptional sea and yacht views.

: Exceptional sea and yacht views. Limited Residences : Boutique luxury lifestyle with privacy.

: Boutique luxury lifestyle with privacy. Prestigious Architecture : Designed by Tabanlıoğlu Mimarlık.

: Designed by Tabanlıoğlu Mimarlık. Smart Home Systems : Advanced technology for modern living.

: Advanced technology for modern living. Hotel-Style Services : Premium hospitality experience.

: Premium hospitality experience. Indoor Swimming Pool : Year-round comfort and relaxation.

: Year-round comfort and relaxation. Private Parking : Secure and convenient vehicle access.

: Secure and convenient vehicle access. EV Charging Stations : Modern infrastructure for residents.

: Modern infrastructure for residents. Sea Taxi Access : Fast waterfront transportation options.

: Fast waterfront transportation options. 24/7 Security: High-level safety and monitoring.

Why Invest in This Project

Ataköy Marinada Residence stands out as one of Istanbul’s rare ultra-luxury marina projects with strong long-term appreciation potential. Its exclusive location and limited inventory make it highly attractive for elite investors.

This project is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship through real estate investment.

This project is also suitable for obtaining real estate residence in Turkey.