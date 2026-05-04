Apartment in a new building Ataköy Project

Ataköy Marinada Residence is an ultra-luxury waterfront development in Bakirkoy, offering premium istanbul property for sale directly on Atakoy Marina. The project features only 72 exclusive residences designed by Tabanlıoğlu Mimarlık with panoramic Marmara Sea views.
Ataköy Marinada Residence combines elite coastal living with strong investment potential in Istanbul’s luxury real estate market. The project is suitable for Turkish citizenship and real estate residence with excellent rental and resale opportunities.
Project Advantages
Why Invest in This Project
Ataköy Marinada Residence stands out as one of Istanbul’s rare ultra-luxury marina projects with strong long-term appreciation potential. Its exclusive location and limited inventory make it highly attractive for elite investors.
This project is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship through real estate investment.
This project is also suitable for obtaining real estate residence in Turkey.