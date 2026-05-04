Residential complex Apartments in the prestigious Rams Park House residential complex.

Apartments in the prestigious Rams Park House residential complex

Own an apartment in a modern residential complex on the northern side of Istanbul – in the Maslak district of Sarıyer.

The Sky Concept by RAMS Park House Maslak elevates living to a new level. The Sky Pool offers an experience beyond the everyday, allowing you to float among the clouds and admire the majesty of the Istanbul skyline.

The Sky Lounge elevates comfort and elegance to a new level, creating opportunities to create special memories with loved ones in vibrant public spaces in the heart of the city. RAMS Park House Maslak offers a unique perspective on life at the top of the city with its Sky Concept.

Apartments for sale

1+1 apartments (53 m2 to 70 m2) from USD 353,000

2+1 apartments (93 m2 to 142 m2) from USD 610,000

3+1 apartments (164 m2 to 181 m2) from USD 1,133,000

4+1 apartments (221 m2) from USD 1,530,000

Payment plan:

Down payment 30%

Interest-free installments up to 30 months!

A discount of -% is possible with full payment.

Construction completion: Q4 2027

Developed infrastructure of the complex

The complex is built on a 34,000 m² site and includes:

10 blocks of 24 floors

2,000 apartments

65% of the territory is allocated for landscaping and landscaping

Most apartments offer picturesque views of the forest – enjoy the beauty of nature without leaving home.

The grounds include:

4 outdoor and 2 indoor swimming pools

Infinity pool on the top floor with panoramic views

Modern fitness center

Yoga and Zen studios

Boxing club

Art studio

Coworking areas

Walking and walking paths

Relaxation areas

Turkish bath, sauna, spa, and steam room

Children's playgrounds

Stylish lobby and reception

Passenger and freight elevators

24-hour security and video surveillance

Apartment advantages

Each apartment is designed with attention to detail and features:

Wardrobe

Bathroom

Balcony with forest or city views

Smart home system

Video intercom

Steel entrance door

Shower cabin

High-quality ceramic tiles

Decorative suspended ceilings

Modern systems Lighting

Convenient Location

The RAMS Park House Maslak residential complex is located in the heart of Istanbul's business, cultural, and entertainment district. Situated between the Istinye Park and Wadi Istanbul neighborhoods, it enjoys a prime location in the region, just 5 minutes from ITU and 8 minutes from RAMS Park Stadium.

With convenient access to the TEM Highway and Büyükdere Street, metro and shuttle bus stops within walking distance, and four separate entrances and exits, RAMS Park House Maslak offers direct access to all major transportation arteries of the city.

The complex is within walking distance of key landmarks:

250 m - Metro Station

350 m - Maslak Business Center

2.3 km - Vadi Istanbul Shopping Center

4 km - Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge

5.6 km - İstinye Park Shopping Center and TEM Highway

6 km - 15th July Martyrs' Bridge

27 km - Istanbul International Airport

37 km - Sabiha Gökçen Airport

Why buy an apartment in Rams Park House?

Suitable for Turkish residency and citizenship Investment attractiveness: The prestigious Sariyer district and proximity to the Maslak business center guarantee growth in property values High rental demand: The complex is suitable for both tourists and business travelers Quality of life: A combination of nature, developed infrastructure, and security Modern technology: A smart home system and video intercom enhance comfort and security Variety of leisure activities: From sports to creative workshops—everything is within the complex.

Don't miss your chance to own an apartment in Rams Park House!

Contact us to:

Get detailed information about floor plans and prices

Schedule an online or offline viewing

Learn about purchase terms and financing options.

Why choose Sariyer, Maslak?