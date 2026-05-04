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Residential complex Apartments in the prestigious Rams Park House residential complex.

Sariyer, Turkey
from
$350,000
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ID: 36537
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1294
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 09/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Sariyer
  • Metro
    Seyrantepe (~ 400 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Apartments in the prestigious Rams Park House residential complex

Own an apartment in a modern residential complex on the northern side of Istanbul – in the Maslak district of Sarıyer.

The Sky Concept by RAMS Park House Maslak elevates living to a new level. The Sky Pool offers an experience beyond the everyday, allowing you to float among the clouds and admire the majesty of the Istanbul skyline.

The Sky Lounge elevates comfort and elegance to a new level, creating opportunities to create special memories with loved ones in vibrant public spaces in the heart of the city. RAMS Park House Maslak offers a unique perspective on life at the top of the city with its Sky Concept.

Apartments for sale

  • 1+1 apartments (53 m2 to 70 m2) from USD 353,000
  • 2+1 apartments (93 m2 to 142 m2) from USD 610,000
  • 3+1 apartments (164 m2 to 181 m2) from USD 1,133,000
  • 4+1 apartments (221 m2) from USD 1,530,000

Payment plan:

  • Down payment 30%
  • Interest-free installments up to 30 months!

A discount of -% is possible with full payment.

Construction completion: Q4 2027

Developed infrastructure of the complex

The complex is built on a 34,000 m² site and includes:

  • 10 blocks of 24 floors
  • 2,000 apartments
  • 65% of the territory is allocated for landscaping and landscaping

Most apartments offer picturesque views of the forest – enjoy the beauty of nature without leaving home.

The grounds include:

  • 4 outdoor and 2 indoor swimming pools
  • Infinity pool on the top floor with panoramic views
  • Modern fitness center
  • Yoga and Zen studios
  • Boxing club
  • Art studio
  • Coworking areas
  • Walking and walking paths
  • Relaxation areas
  • Turkish bath, sauna, spa, and steam room
  • Children's playgrounds
  • Stylish lobby and reception
  • Passenger and freight elevators
  • 24-hour security and video surveillance

Apartment advantages

Each apartment is designed with attention to detail and features:

  • Wardrobe
  • Bathroom
  • Balcony with forest or city views
  • Smart home system
  • Video intercom
  • Steel entrance door
  • Shower cabin
  • High-quality ceramic tiles
  • Decorative suspended ceilings
  • Modern systems Lighting

Convenient Location

The RAMS Park House Maslak residential complex is located in the heart of Istanbul's business, cultural, and entertainment district. Situated between the Istinye Park and Wadi Istanbul neighborhoods, it enjoys a prime location in the region, just 5 minutes from ITU and 8 minutes from RAMS Park Stadium.

With convenient access to the TEM Highway and Büyükdere Street, metro and shuttle bus stops within walking distance, and four separate entrances and exits, RAMS Park House Maslak offers direct access to all major transportation arteries of the city.

The complex is within walking distance of key landmarks:

  • 250 m - Metro Station
  • 350 m - Maslak Business Center
  • 2.3 km - Vadi Istanbul Shopping Center
  • 4 km - Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge
  • 5.6 km - İstinye Park Shopping Center and TEM Highway
  • 6 km - 15th July Martyrs' Bridge
  • 27 km - Istanbul International Airport
  • 37 km - Sabiha Gökçen Airport

Why buy an apartment in Rams Park House?

  1. Suitable for Turkish residency and citizenship
  2. Investment attractiveness: The prestigious Sariyer district and proximity to the Maslak business center guarantee growth in property values
  3. High rental demand: The complex is suitable for both tourists and business travelers
  4. Quality of life: A combination of nature, developed infrastructure, and security
  5. Modern technology: A smart home system and video intercom enhance comfort and security
  6. Variety of leisure activities: From sports to creative workshops—everything is within the complex.

Don't miss your chance to own an apartment in Rams Park House!

Contact us to:

  • Get detailed information about floor plans and prices
  • Schedule an online or offline viewing
  • Learn about purchase terms and financing options.

Why choose Sariyer, Maslak?

  • Proximity to nature: The complex is surrounded by forest—clean air and picturesque views every day;
  • Convenient location: easy access to the city center via major highways;
  • Prestigious neighborhood: Sariyer is one of Istanbul's most prestigious districts;
  • Potential for property appreciation: the area is actively developing.

Location on the map

Sariyer, Turkey
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Finance

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Residential complex Apartments in the prestigious Rams Park House residential complex.
Sariyer, Turkey
from
$350,000
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